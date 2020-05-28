The actor in "Unforgiven" and "In the Heat of the Night" was 77 years old – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLd94b337e5b5ea11e34522ce93ce1a8ca13%

Anthony James, an instantly recognizable character actor who often played the creepy guy, included in the Best Picture Oscar winners In the heat of the night and Without forgiveness died May 26 of cancer. He was 77 years old.

James made a brief appearance in a television series when Norman Jewison chose him as the assassin Ralph in the 1967s. In the heat of the night starring Sidney Poitier and Rod Steiger. The film won five Oscars, including best film.

He would strengthen his career with a key role in Without forgiveness as the slimy brothel owner Skinny Dubois, who ends up at the losing end of Bill Munny's gun. That 1992 photo starring and directed by Eastwood won four Academy Awards, including the top prize, and would be James' final screen credit.

It was the second time that an Eastwood character would send James in western revenge. Two decades earlier, his Cole Carlin was whipped and strangled on the street by the stranger in Drifter High Plains, Eastwood also directed.

James appeared in dozens of television shows and movies, including playing a comic thief who is once again dragged down by the mortal character of Good. That time it was Leslie Nielsen's Lt. Frank Drebin, who killed James's Héctor Savage with a blast of fire in his mouth in the 1991 sequel. The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The smell of fear. It would be the penultimate role of James in a career on the big screen that also included Blue thunder, hearts of the west, return to the mountain of witches, burnt offerings and Vanishing Point.

But James worked more on television, as a guest on some of the most popular drama series of the 70s and 80s, and some of the 60s including Gun smoke and The great valley. During Me Decade, he appeared on shows like Quincy, M.E., Vega $, Starsky and Hutch, Charlie’s Angels, S.W.A.T., Police Story, The Streets of San Francisco and Ironside His Reagan-era television credits include Team A, Simon & Simon, Hunter, Riptide, The Fall Guy, Knight Rider, Star Trek: The Next Generation and the complete comedy Sledge Hammer!

Music fans might recognize James as the skillful and manageable manager / boyfriend in the video for Poison's 1988 single "Fallen Angel."

Born Jimmy Anthony on July 22, 1942, in Myrtle Beach, SC, he reversed his name to avoid getting confused with another actor. After high school, he and his mother go on a train to Los Angeles, where the performance continued. After his days on screen, James focused on painting, and more than 100 of his works were sold in galleries in Boston, New York, San Francisco, Santa Fe, NM, and Japan.

The bookseller James also wrote poetry and published Language of the heart, a book of his paintings and poetry, in 1994. His memoirs, Acting my face A title taken from an often told story about his acting idol Marlon Brando was released in 2014.