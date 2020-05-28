The 4 best traditional American places in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML373e968f23836d173a58e5687d74f20a13%

Hoodline put the numbers together to find the top traditional American places around Detroit, using data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to suit your needs.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local events and trends in cities. The links included in this article can earn Hoodline a commission for clicks and transactions.

1. Boostan Cafe

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern venue, offering juices, smoothies, and more, is the highest-rated traditional American restaurant in Detroit, with five stars out of 180 reviews on Yelp.

2. Delay the BQ bar

Next up is Millennium Village's Slows Bar BQ, located at 2138 Michigan Ave. With four stars from 2,044 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar and traditional American place, serving barbecue and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Empire Kitchen and cocktails

Midtown's Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, located at 3148 Woodward Ave., is another top pick, with Yelpers hitting the cocktail bar, New American, and traditional 4.5-star American restaurant out of 279 reviews.

4. Maine Street Restaurant

A traditional Greek, Italian, and American place, Maine Street Restaurant is another favorite, with four stars out of 61 Yelp reviews. Head to 11650 Joseph Campau St. to see for yourself.

This story was automatically created using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more information on what we are doing. Do you have thoughts? Go here to share your comments.