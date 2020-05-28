The 12 best REI offers for May 2020

%MINIFYHTML2204d9791c4ffb4f37b300d1a5fc6bf913%

Featured offer: The North Face Ultra 110 GTX women's trail running shoes The | $ 90

The best REI offers for May 2020 are here.

After all this time spent mainly indoors, finally it's time to go outside … for sure, of course. There is no better place than the outdoors to socially distance yourself from modern society and its inhabitants, so why not stock up on REI and take a break from the grim reality of the world?

REI has plenty of great deals right now, and we've highlighted a dozen of our favorites below. Too, REI Cooperative Membership Program offers exclusive offers and a 10% cashback on most items for a surprisingly low membership fee of just $ 20. Get on top of that!

Smith Tempo Max ChromaPOP sunglasses The | $ 127

Look at these stunners. Subtlety is not in the vocabulary of Smith Tempo Max ChromaPOP sunglasses, or anyone who chooses to use them. These high-wrap shades have ChromaPOP lenses that claim to minimize color confusion and deliver clear images, and are below a list price of $ 189.

The North Face Ultra 110 GTX women's trail running shoes The | $ 90

Get ready for your next hike with The North Face Ultra 110 GTX Trail running shoes for women, made with GORE-TEX and with waterproof membranes. They're 25% off, and as of this writing, REI still has a full range of sizes in stock.

Big Agnes Rabbit Ears 4 Tent The | $ 189

Save 30% on the Big Agnes Rabbit Ears 4 Tent, which is designed for four people. This tent has two closure options, whether you prefer ventilation or privacy, along with a window and two tents to improve air flow and minimize condensation.

Kelty Redcloud 110 Pack The | $ 137

Now this is a healthy looking package for your outdoor adventures. Kelty’s Redcloud 110 Pack It has PerfectFIT suspension to stabilize your load, Dual LightBeam aluminum to protect your gear and plenty of pockets and compartments to store all your things. REI has cut 40% off the list price, making it a bargain for such a versatile package.

ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket The | $ 42

Made especially for mountain hiking, the ALPS Mountaineering Wavelength Blanket Its light design brings a lot of warmth, thanks to the TechLoft Silver synthetic insulation. You can get it at Deep Sea (image), Olive or Vibrant Blue, all 40% less than the normal price.

Iota black diamond headlamp The | $ 25

Do you have caving in your future? If so, then hook the Iota black diamond headlamp while on the cheap. This strap-on light gives you a 150 lumen beam that can highlight objects from up to 130 feet away, with multiple available light settings, USB recharging, and IPX4 water resistance to splash and spray water. It is below the usual price of $ 40 at the moment.

Vuori Elevation Performance Tights – Women's The | $ 53-89

the softer training pants will you ever have Customers compare them to butter. Whether you're sweating while jogging, yoga, or lifting weights, this will keep you cool with Vuori's quick-drying fabric. There is a side pocket for your essentials and they tell us that they pass the squat test with exceptional colors. Speaking of which, they come in five, with Evergreen on sale for $ 53.

Saucony Liberty ISO Men's Road Shoes The | $ 96

You are slippery and low profile trainers It will look great on the treadmill or on a jogging trail. Stable, flexible and comfortable, they will pass the test of whatever you throw at them. 40% discount right now in four different colors.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock The | $ 70

The true genius in this hammock is that you don't need two trees to hang it. One will suffice because it stretches horizontally. Some people have recommended getting Atlas straps also so you can really hang this thing wherever you want. It is absolutely strong enough for two people too.

KEEN Lorelai Sneakers (Women) The | $ 75

These are dope sneakers made of environmentally preferred leather. The insoles were built with probiotic technology to ease sweat and keep these kicks cooler. They've even gone through a durable and eco-friendly water repellent treatment, so there's no need to worry about using them if you get caught in the rain. Currently they have a 35% discount and a perfect purchase for any season.

The North Face Gordon Lyons Hoodie (Men's) The | $ 59

This is great Hoodie for cold and sad days. Another piece with recycled fleece. Admittedly it fits, so wearing a shirt underneath this should be fine.available in three colors, but sizes move fast with this 50% discount – so if you I want one, move now

Smith The Comeback Sunglasses The | $ 110

With warmer weather the summer months can come a good pair of sunglasses is essential. They have ChromaPop and anti-reflective lenses that will enhance and brighten whatever terrain you are on. These splashes give a fresh black and white aesthetic that will vibrate with any outfit. Review after review lists all the compliments that were received. A couple of signature shades is a great way to stand out anywhere.