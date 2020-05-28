Terrifying study shows just how dangerous the coronavirus remains – BGR

%MINIFYHTML272f1a0123b26cbc620a4fb789d2f4fb13%

Transmission of the coronavirus remains a real problem, even if the spread has been contained in certain regions.

A new study shows that over 80% of COVID-19 cases on a cruise ship were asymptomatic. It started on the eighth day of the trip with a single isolated patient. By day 32, 128 of the 217 people on board tested positive.

The cruise ship had several security measures, as it left for its destination in mid-March, at a time when countries were already blocking to limit the spread.

After five months of fighting the new coronavirus, it should be clear to everyone how dangerous this virus can be. Unfortunately, that is not the case, and many people still choose to ignore the risks. As things stand, there are two reasons why COVID-19 is so dangerous. First, it spreads easily, and it does so silently. Second, no drug or vaccine can significantly limit its spread or prevent complications, although many drugs hold promise.

%MINIFYHTML272f1a0123b26cbc620a4fb789d2f4fb14% %MINIFYHTML272f1a0123b26cbc620a4fb789d2f4fb14%

As long as we don't have drugs to fight the virus effectively, we must maintain social distance as long as possible to reduce the risk of transmission, even if the economy is reopening. And when we are outside, we need to wear face masks, especially in crowded places. A new study looking at specific COVID-19 patients further confirms the dangers of the disease, showing that most people who received the coronavirus may be asymptomatic.

The CDC said a few days ago that up to 35% of all coronavirus infections are asymptomatic. But that number can be even higher under the right conditions. Scientists in Australia watched COVID-19 evolve aboard a cruise ship that left Argentina in mid-March, at a time when many countries were in the process of declaring national coronavirus-related emergencies.

The journey was supposed to last 21 days, but some passengers ended up spending 32 days on that ship. Of the 217 passengers and crew on board, 128 ended up testing positive. Of these, only 19% were symptomatic. That means that 81% of the patients were asymptomatic, which seems incredible. This study makes it clear that confined spaces, such as a cruise ship cabin, offer the perfect conditions for a viral infection such as the coronavirus to spread, despite the mitigation deployed.

Published in Chest, the study explains, that the cruise banned passengers from any of the COVID-19 hotzone in mid-March. The list included regions such as China, Macao, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Iran. Anyone who visited those regions in the three weeks prior to the cruise was not allowed on board.

The rest of the passengers were examined for symptoms and fever, and several hand hygiene stations were placed inside the ship. Regular checks of body temperature were carried out on the days following the game. The cruise industry had already learned a few lessons from the initial outbreaks. In mid-February, the Diamond Princess docked in Japan and passengers were not allowed to leave the ship, as hundreds tested positive.

The first suspected case of COVID-19 occurred on the eighth day after leaving Argentina. Isolation protocols were implemented, which included confinement in cabins and the use of surgical masks. Interaction with febrile patients was performed using full personal protective equipment, and N95 masks were used when contacting passengers in their cabins.

%MINIFYHTML272f1a0123b26cbc620a4fb789d2f4fb15%

More and more cases followed as the ship attempted to dock in Argentina. Access was denied as the country closed its borders. The study explains that the ship decided to alter its course on day three, in response to the fact that several states were enacting travel bans.

The ship arrived in Uruguay on the 13th, and six passengers and crew who had a fever received COVID-19 tests. The results were negative on day 14, but authorities refused to let the ship dock until the nasal swabs were done. By day 20, the Uruguayan Ministry of Health provided testing to everyone on board, although several passengers had previously been evacuated after developing complications consistent with COVID-19. By day 27, one of the ship's two doctors had to be evacuated after developing hypoxemia, or a low blood oxygen concentration secondary to the infection. All evacuated passengers tested positive for COVID-19.

The Australian passengers left the boat on the 28th, and the New Zealand travelers evacuated four days later, while Uruguay secured the passage to those nations.

The researchers concluded that "the prevalence of COVID-19 on affected cruise ships is likely to be significantly underestimated, and strategies are needed to assess and monitor all passengers to prevent community transmission after landing." They also noted that some passengers did not develop symptoms until day 24, despite the cabin's insulation measures. They also highlighted the fact that passengers sharing a cabin registered positive and negative results, which could also indicate a problem with the PCR tests.

Transmission of COVID-19 within a cruise ship may be facilitated by the nature of the space shared by so many people, and may not be indicative of the spread of the coronavirus in the real world. But the study really puts the fact that, if given the chance, the coronavirus can spread easily. New policies will be required for social distancing, the use of face masks, as well as contact tracing to open the economy safely.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan during the new coronavirus outbreak. Image Source: FRANCK ROBICHON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock