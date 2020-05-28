Ted Hope steps out of Co-Head's post of Amazon movie for first production deal – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLb0a12cdd501f347b1c34182fe5d4b69b13%

EXCLUSIVE: Great move at Amazon Studios. Ted Hope has decided to leave as co-director of films to return to his origins as a producer. Next week, it will enter into a multi-year agreement for the first time with Amazon Studios. This is all very friendly, and I was told that Amazon boss and Hope boss Jennifer Salke just released the news internally.

Hope came to Amazon in 2015 as head of the Development, Production and Acquisitions team, and was promoted to co-director of films in July 2018. He has directed the film division along with Julie Rapaport and Matt Newman, who have been co-heads of films . She came to Amazon from The Weinstein Company, while he grew up on Amazon on the business side. They are well regarded and will take over the direction of the division, with Scott Foundas continuing as senior executive and Christian Davin as Chief Marketing Officer. Everyone reports to Salke.

Hope began her career as a seminal indie producer, and much of her influence was to establish Amazon as a taste-maker brand with movies that include The great sick and Manchester by the sea. He first made his mark by establishing Good Machine with James Schamus and David Linde as a major creator of independent films that included triumphs such as Ang Lee's early films as The ice stormTodd solondz Happiness and Todd Field's In the bedroom. He moved from there with Anne Carey and Anthony Bregman to form This Is That, and later served a time as Executive Director of the San Francisco Film Society before moving to Amazon and helping to establish the film program, which was initially powered by the acquisition.

Here's the note that Salke just sent internally:

Hello team –

Today I am writing to inform you about some changes in the Movies team. Ted Hope will transition from his co-director role and return to his passion for production. Ted approached me earlier this year and expressed his feelings about taking on a new challenge. Over the course of several months and many conversations, I realized that Ted is a producer from start to finish and that now is the right time for him and the studio to make a change. I couldn't be happier for Ted as he embarks on this new adventure.

Starting June 2, Ted will enter into a first multi-year agreement with Amazon Studios. This will allow you to focus on the type of critically acclaimed films you produced before joining Amazon and the prestigious films you directed during your tenure here.

As many of you know, Ted was hired to grow the film team five years ago, initially focusing on prestigious films. His first production was Spike Lee's acclaimed Chi-Raq. What followed was a list of daring, interesting, and award-winning films that included Oscar winners Manchester by the Sea and Cold War, The Handmaiden, Love & Friendship, Paterson, You Were Never Really Here, The Big Sick, and Oscar for this year. nominated Les Misérables.

Ted is a beloved and widely respected figure throughout the industry. We are grateful to continue our partnership as he enters this new chapter. Ted will inquire about various films planned for release in 2020 and will produce select projects on the studio's upcoming development list. Amazon Studios will always be the home of the best filmmakers in the business, and we consider Ted a member of this group. I am delighted that Ted remains a vital part of the Amazon Studios family.

In the future, Matt Newman and Julie Rapaport will be the Co-Leaders of the Movies team, informing me. I know the group will be in good hands as they continue their collaborative leadership, and build on AOM's great successes over the past year with films including Late Night, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Honey Boy, The Aeronauts, and Troop Zero. Join me in congratulating Matt and Julie on their expanded role.

I am very proud of all that the Movies team has accomplished and I look forward to continuing great work in the future.

And finally, join me in congratulating Ted on his new company and thanking him for all his amazing work in helping build Amazon Original Movies.

Jen