TBT celebrity photos released this week

Chrissy Teigen as a model in deal or no deal This week's #ThrowbackThursday begins!
one]
Chrissy Teigen shared this photo of herself as a model on deal or no deal in the late 00s:
2]
In celebration of graduation from the 2020 high school class, Adam Sandler posted this photo of himself at his high school graduation in 1984:
3]
As Tom Hanks shared his 1974 high-class photo:
4]
Elizabeth Chambers posted a photo of her and Armie Hammer on their wedding day in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary:
5]
Pee-wee Herman shared the photo from most of the '80s, a photo of himself alongside David Lee Roth, Joan Rivers, and Elton John in 1986:
6]
In honor of her friend and fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell's 50th birthday, Cindy Crawford posted this video of her interviewing Naomi for MTV's house of style in 1989:
7]
As Naomi Campbell shared her baby photo in celebration of her big day:
8]
Mariah Carey celebrated the release of her 2001 album, Brilliantine, on transmission platforms publishing these photos taken to promote it:
9]
Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated the 40th anniversary of her mother Diana Ross' historic album, Diana, sharing the artwork for it:
10]
Kevin Bacon posted this behind the scenes photo taken on the set of his 2005 movie Beauty salon:
eleven]
Tom Hiddleston shared this behind the scenes clip of his stunt training in 2011 for his movie, The Avengers:
12]
Kim Gordon posted this photo of her and Sonic Youth performing in the early '90s:
13]
Halle Berry recalled when she played Miss Stone in The Flintstones in honor of the film's 26th anniversary:
14]
John Cleese shared this photo of him and George Harrison in 1980:
fifteen.
Janet Jackson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her single "Doesn't Really Matter,quot; by posting a clip of the music video:
sixteen.
Lenny Kravitz celebrated his 56th birthday by sharing this cute photo of himself in the mid-60s:
17]
And finally, Priyanka Chopra published the first photo that she and her husband Nick Jonas took together, in 2018:
Nostalgia trip
Take a trip down memory lane that will make you nostalgic AF