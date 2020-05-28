Home Entertainment #TBT celebrity photos released this week

By
Bradley Lamb
Chrissy Teigen as a model in deal or no deal This week's #ThrowbackThursday begins!

one]

Chrissy Teigen shared this photo of herself as a model on deal or no deal in the late 00s:

2]

In celebration of graduation from the 2020 high school class, Adam Sandler posted this photo of himself at his high school graduation in 1984:

3]

As Tom Hanks shared his 1974 high-class photo:

4]

Elizabeth Chambers posted a photo of her and Armie Hammer on their wedding day in honor of their 10th wedding anniversary:

5]

Pee-wee Herman shared the photo from most of the '80s, a photo of himself alongside David Lee Roth, Joan Rivers, and Elton John in 1986:

6]

In honor of her friend and fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell's 50th birthday, Cindy Crawford posted this video of her interviewing Naomi for MTV's house of style in 1989:

7]

As Naomi Campbell shared her baby photo in celebration of her big day:

8]

Mariah Carey celebrated the release of her 2001 album, Brilliantine, on transmission platforms publishing these photos taken to promote it:

9]

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated the 40th anniversary of her mother Diana Ross' historic album, Diana, sharing the artwork for it:

10]

Kevin Bacon posted this behind the scenes photo taken on the set of his 2005 movie Beauty salon:

Can you guess which one of us has hair extensions? Tip: it is not the natural blonde. #TBT #BeautyShop

eleven]

Tom Hiddleston shared this behind the scenes clip of his stunt training in 2011 for his movie, The Avengers:

12]

Kim Gordon posted this photo of her and Sonic Youth performing in the early '90s:

13]

Halle Berry recalled when she played Miss Stone in The Flintstones in honor of the film's 26th anniversary:

14]

John Cleese shared this photo of him and George Harrison in 1980:

#tbt I want to hold your hand. 1980. #georgeharrison #johncleese #thebeatles #montypython

#tbt I want to hold your hand. 1980. #georgeharrison #johncleese #thebeatles #montypython

fifteen.

Janet Jackson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her single "Doesn't Really Matter,quot; by posting a clip of the music video:

sixteen.

Lenny Kravitz celebrated his 56th birthday by sharing this cute photo of himself in the mid-60s:

17]

And finally, Priyanka Chopra published the first photo that she and her husband Nick Jonas took together, in 2018:

Nostalgia trip

Take a trip down memory lane that will make you nostalgic AF

