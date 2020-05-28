Target closes 24 stores in twin cities as protests continue – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Target announced that it would close 24 stores amid ongoing protests, protests and, in some cases, looting the Twin Cities following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died after a Minneapolis policeman held him face down on the street during an attempted arrest. The video shows the officer pushing his knee down on Floyd's neck for at least five minutes, while Floyd himself begs, "I can't breathe."

On Wednesday night, protests in the MPD's third constituency, where people believe the four officers involved in the arrest were stationed before being fired by the department, which turned into riots, fires, and looting. Among the significantly damaged locations was the Target across the street from the compound on Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue.

On Thursday night, Target announced:

We are heartbroken over the death of George Floyd and the pain he is causing our community. At this time, we have made the decision to close several of our stores until further notice. Our focus will continue to be the safety of our team members and helping our community to heal.

The stores that are closed indefinitely are: