Tara Duncan Named President of Freeform – Up News Info

Producer and former Netflix and AMC executive Tara Duncan will join Freeform as president.

Beginning his new role on June 8, he will oversee strategic planning, brand development, content strategy, original programming, production, scheduling, finance, research, marketing and communications for the network of Disney Young Adult Cable, reporting to Dana Walden, President of Disney Television. Studios and ABC Entertainment. Duncan succeeds Tom Ascheim, who dated last month for a job at Warner Bros.

Duncan comes from within the Disney family. Last month, he struck a general production deal with Disney-controlled Hulu, and created an adaptation of Zakiya's critically acclaimed novel Dalila Harris. The other black girl in the streamer after a highly competitive bidding war for the project, which Duncan won with Temple Hill Entertainment. Freeform and Hulu have a close relationship, with the streamer serving as a digital distribution platform for millennial-focused network programming.

"Tara is an exceptionally skilled executive and experienced producer who brings a wealth of experience, through linear channels and streaming platforms, to her new role," said Walden. “Her expertise, great taste, and reputation make her the perfect choice to lead Freeform and its original programming that entertains viewers through its linear channel and distribution on Hulu. Tara and I first met just over a year ago, and I was truly captivated by her insight and understanding of the creative process. Having her on Walt Disney Television has been a priority and I am delighted that she is leading the formidable Freeform team. "

Duncan, who launched tetraVision, a film and television production company, before reaching a deal on Hulu, left Netflix in 2018, where she was a senior creative executive. In the streamer, she supervised successful series. Orange is the new black and Narcos and released series with directors Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, The Wachowskis, and Justin Simien. Before that, Duncan produced the pilot for Bosch, Amazon's first drama series, and was a key creative executive at AMC, where she developed The murder, Rubiconand the science fiction miniseries The prisoner.

Duncan is a founding member of Who’s In The Room, an executive mentoring program for Time’s Up. He began his career at the production company of George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh, Section eight, where he worked on the HBO series Unscripted and cinema Good night and good luck.

"Freeform programming makes me think, laugh and feel good at a time when being optimistic is the most important thing," Duncan said. “It is incredibly exciting to join the Freeform team and continue to forge a path to tell fun and daring stories. I am especially grateful for the leadership of Dana Walden and the guidance of Craig Erwich, as well as Bea Springborn and a host of mentors and friends who have nurtured me for the next chapter in my career. "

For the 2019-20 broadcast season, Freeform ranked as the # 2 primetime cable entertainment network among women ages 18-34.