Tamar Braxton's video makes Fan Day: Check it out here

Tamar Braxton shared a video oozing happiness and his fans can't get enough of it. Check out the new post he shared on his IG account.

You can remember that Tamar was extremely happy to tell her fans that she has a new show and that she is delighted with it.

& # 39; This was last week after # TCABvh1 we were talking about my new #yougrowgirl edge grow 😂😂😩😩 tune in @ johnnywright220 and after showing on my youtube channel #TamarTakes for after the show on Monday madness‼ ️‼ ️ you laugh at the show and AFTER the party‼ ️‼ ️ Thanks for tuning in to❤️✨ see you Monday at 9 at @ Vh1 and then on YouTube & # 39 ;, Tamar wrote in his video.

Someone asked him: ‘what about Thursday for the couple and the quarantine? Are we still getting it ?! Tamar replied that fans can also watch this video today. This is the series she is filming along with her boyfriend, David Adefeso and fans adore her.

People are laughing out loud in the comments.

A follower said: quiero I love you both very much. I see your show is laughing out loud, "and someone else posted this:" You two are amazing together "… now it's called cutting edge art."

One commenter said: ‘This shit got me mad. You need another program that is longer. Maybe bring back a style show like the legendary fashion police, but the black version. "

Someone else posted: ‘Her laughter alone makes me laugh 🤣😍‼ ️‼ ️ I love Tamar a bit! We were able to experience REAL Johnny MORE because they were in the same room. "

In other news, Tamar shared a message that made many of his fans happy. She prepared a surprise for them, and people are amazed, showing their love in the comments.

