Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso explains to fans how a house can become the best asset protection tool

Tamar Braxton's man David Adefeso has been giving financial advice to his followers and fans for a long time, and he proved to be very helpful during these uncertain times we live in. See the last tip he had to offer people:

‘Buying a home to protect your assets Your personal residence could be one of the best asset protection tools you have. Here's how … David captioned his video.

Someone else said,: Thank you very much, very informative. Can you make a video about Roth IRA? I'm 33 and I want to start my retirement, but I'm not sure which one to go with. "

Someone else agreed and said: yes! please can you make a video about this question about Roth IRA vs Traditional IRA. "

David replied with, "I will be talking about this on my YouTube show next Wednesday. We will discuss the differences between IRAs, Roth-IRAs, 401ks and other types of retirement accounts and when you need to enroll … so join me. … and be sure to subscribe. "

A fan posted: ‘@ david.adefeso, you're so smart! Jackpot @tamarbraxton. "

He also shared a video about bonuses recently. He said: ‘What is a bond? Are they as safe as you have heard them to be? Did you know that bonds, like stocks, can also carry significant risks? Are they suitable for your portfolio, particularly at very low interest rates like we have today? "You can watch the video above for more details."

A commenter said: ‘Very informative. This is like free information that you are only giving that way. Thanks again sir. "

Fans really appreciated his advice and made sure to praise him in the comments, as they always do. Many fans have been telling Tamar that she is truly fortunate to have such a smart and elegant man.



