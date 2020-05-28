TalentX Entertainment Names Maxwell Mitcheson as Vice President and Head of Talent – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML7c8b4fbee575148fa0dfd9de4740aab111%

Former A3 Artists Agency agent Maxwell Mitcheson was named Vice President and Head of the Talent Division at digital company TalentX Entertainment.

%MINIFYHTML7c8b4fbee575148fa0dfd9de4740aab112% %MINIFYHTML7c8b4fbee575148fa0dfd9de4740aab112%

In addition to A3, Mitcheson worked at ICM Partners. His client list includes an A-list client list and has created a wealth of partnership opportunities for branded content and digital-traditional crossover. Top offerings include campaigns with Target, H&M, Secret, and Lionsgate. He has worked with YouTubers such as Jordyn Jones, Lauren Giraldo, Mark Dohner, among others. While on A3, he spearheaded the TikTok initiative, signing major stars on the platform such as Tayler Holder, Andre Swilley, and more.

"Maxwell's unique skill set is very difficult to find. His ability to develop talent and build new brands will be a great asset to TalentX, said TalentX CEO Warren Lenz." He is a true visionary and executor, and TalentX he's lucky to have him on board as our vice president and chief talent officer. "

Related story TalentX Entertainment Names Gersh Agent Sean Stewart as Director of Digital Talent %MINIFYHTML7c8b4fbee575148fa0dfd9de4740aab113%

"There is no one we would rather have our talent organization than Maxwell; his stellar reputation between talent and fellow executives is unparalleled and perfect for TalentX Entertainment," added Michael Gruen, vice president of talent at TalentX. “In our quest to recruit the best and best serve our talent, Maxwell was the obvious choice. We are proud to welcome him into the family. "

TalentX Entertainment introduces itself as the leading creative partner in the world of social media. The company has attracted a line of A-list influencers and earlier this year, it brought together six of TikTok's leading influencers in a Bel Air mansion called Sway LA to attract fans by collaborating on content.

In May, the entertainment giant expanded into the gaming world when it partnered with esports titan ReKTGlobal to form a gaming division. TalentX Gaming (TXG) is designed to offer creative partnerships for gaming and eSports athletes and streamers.

TalentX Entertainment launched in 2019 with a "creator first" philosophy, which appeals to Tik Tokkers, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers. The company was co-founded by YouTubers Tal Fishman and Jason Wilhelm, TikTok star Josh Richards, as well as Warren Lentz (formerly of WME, Yahoo and Fullscreen) and Michael Gruen (former NBA agent, FinTech / DeFi businessman and CEO of Edge Media Creator)