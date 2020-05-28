Suspect arrested after failure to kidnap children in the San Francisco Castro district

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap two young children from a vehicle in the Castro district of San Francisco on Wednesday night, according to police.

The attempted kidnapping was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of ​​calle 17 and sanchez.

Investigators said a family was sitting in their vehicle when the suspect, whose name was not immediately available, reached through a rear seat window and attempted to grab two children, ages 2 and 4.

The suspect's shameless attempt was thwarted when another family member confronted the man and called the police. The man was detained until the police arrived and arrested him.

The two children were not injured, according to police.

No other information on the case was immediately available as of Thursday morning.