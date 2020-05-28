Sunday services of the Diocese of Santa Rosa Green Lights in defiance of local health officials – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML5467e369d18de04ea24ebd1dcd483f0813%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – As they watched the reopening of businesses in Sonoma County, officials from the Diocese of Santa Rosa waited patiently for approval to allow parishioners to return to churches for Sunday services.

%MINIFYHTML5467e369d18de04ea24ebd1dcd483f0814% %MINIFYHTML5467e369d18de04ea24ebd1dcd483f0814%

Now they say it is time. Bishop Robert Vasa has given pastors the green light to open churches starting Sunday without the approval of Sonoma County health officials.

Bishop Vasa's order covers not only the Catholic churches in Sonoma County but also the parishes that extend to the Oregon border. In five of those six counties, services have been allowed. But Sonoma County has been slow to join the trend. County health officials say it is too early in light of a rapid increase in cases in the past 14 days.

"What it is about what we propose is so risky that we say no, that you cannot do that," Bishop Vasa said.

Bishop Vasa said he was delighted to hear Governor Gavin Newsom announce this week that some counties may move forward with the reopening of churches, but that plan was quickly halted when Sonoma County Health Director Dr. Sundari Mase announced that will not relax. more restrictions

%MINIFYHTML5467e369d18de04ea24ebd1dcd483f0815%

"This begins to seem like a restriction on my right to be spiritually present and available to my people," said Bishop Vasa.

Bishop Vasa says he understands the seriousness of COVID-19 and that only two of the 16 churches in Sonoma County plan to reopen this Sunday. They will follow strict social distancing guidelines, but Mase is concerned about the trend in the past 2 weeks.

"This is due to the huge increase in 19 cases and hospitalizations in the past week," Mase said.

Sonoma County has seen 203 new cases in the past 14 days, and Mase says hospitalizations suggest that the coronavirus is circulating among the vulnerable population.

Still, the Diocese of Santa Rosa said that after 9 weeks, it is time to spiritually return those who wish to attend services on Sunday.

"While we survive, we certainly are not prospering," said Bishop Vasa. "Religion is part of human flourishing and is essential."

Bishop Vasa says that since capacity will be limited, all churches will continue to broadcast services online.