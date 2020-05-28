Sukihana was called & # 39; disgusting & # 39; for sucking a man's dirty fingers

%MINIFYHTML19e9a7cb8c9547cd2b93932e1d48a77a13%

In a Facebook image, the star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop & # 39; is seen placing one of the man's toes over his nose, while another image shows his face trapped by the man's feet.

Sukihana It was trending on the Internet recently, but not for good reason. In several Facebook photos, the "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"The star appeared sucking on a man's dirty fingers while she was in the bathtub.

One of the images saw Sukihana putting one of the man's fingers over her nose. Meanwhile, another image showed her face trapped by the man's feet, who had an ankle monitor on. As if that wasn't shocking enough, Sukihana had two fingers inside her mouth in the last photo. The identity of the principal remains unknown since the images did not show his face.

"This is being done now, ladies," a user, who goes by the name of Neek Lawson, captioned the snapshots that raised his eyebrows. "That is disgusting. Her toenails are black. Now she will walk with gingivitis," wrote a fanatic in the responses.

"This picture wasn't taken a long time ago, I bet. A lot of these guys came out early and are under house arrest because of Covid-19. And I bet he doesn't have a dime in his pants. She might as well be in love with a cigarette butt." cigarette, "said a convinced fanatic. Meanwhile, someone else simply thought this was "just weird."

Sukihana has not yet commented on the viral images.

It came after it was reported that Sukihana was dating a man who says "killbill3___" on Instagram. The couple were said to have been together a few months ago with him posting a video of the VH1 personality for the first time in December 2019. "Keeping my baby on point for their video shoot." he captioned the clip.

Later in February, Kill Bill also shared a snapshot of them being together. He wrote in the caption: "Hood's love shifted from sleeping on the floor in the studio, from being shot and mum and baby drama, and from sheriff's attorneys and court costs pick up, she kept that shit up and gave me a chance to get out of the game I love you @sukihanagoat. "