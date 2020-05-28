Store owners prepare to reopen their purchases in person with safety guidelines including skins and limited capacity – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML825b3234619172b28fb9720a7b1e056f13%

– Restrictions are easing in Los Angeles County, and shoppers can now enter stores, but things may look a little different when they return to their favorite stores.

The owner of the Stay Home Friend Shopping gift gallery in Burbank is making some changes to her store now that Los Angeles County officials have allowed retailers to reopen their purchases in person beginning Wednesday.

It was not yet ready to welcome customers, but is preparing for the reopening on Saturday.

“We were always a kind of smaller store with a lot of things to look at. We're going to be a much more special store, with probably less to see, "said owner Amanda Vernon.

Vernon says the shutdown to delay the spread of COVID-19 closed its other store in Highland Park. She hopes her Burbank location will survive.

"I'm a little excited that although it's scary to open its doors, we're going to take every precaution," Vernon said.

All retail establishments, be it a store like Vernon & # 39; s or a mall store, must adopt Los Angeles County COVID-19 safety protocols, which include social distancing, wearing masks, and operating at 50% of his capacity.

"One person at a time, we've already thought about dating, so it really feels more like this," Vernon said.

Southland shopping malls are also preparing to welcome shoppers to the store.

Westfield Malls announced they will reopen this weekend and next week with modified hours. The Glendale Galleria will be operational again Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Citadel Outlets also reopens Thursday with new security measures and physical distancing. The Americana in Glendale was ready for buyers on Wednesday.

At the Empire Center in Burbank, some of the major retailers next door were still closed.

Vernon believes that reopening his store is progress, but he knows he will have to make adjustments to stay in business.

"It's just a different world and I don't think overnight, it will be like always," he said.