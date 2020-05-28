Sting's daughter helps fans officially fulfill her father's last wish

Britta Pedersen / image alliance via Getty Images
TO UPDATE: This father's last wish has been officially granted.
Shortly afterwards, Humans of New York highlighted the touching story of Domingo Santiago on social media, Bitethe daughter of Mickey sumner He confirmed that he had contacted the daughter of the deceased police officer, Elizabeth. Now, according to a new update on the Humans of New York Instagram page, his painting is officially starred just over a week later.
"THE EAGLE HAS LANDED,quot;, confirmed a legend of a photo of the artist that appears next to the portrait. "Many thanks to @sumnermickey for helping to carry our precious burden to her father. She has also partnered with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in memory of Domingo. All donations will benefit the National MS Society and assist in the fight to end multiple sclerosis forever So let's get the party going! Biography link. "
"Thanks @humansofny!" Sumner wrote in a comment. "Thank you @therebeccahenderson for sending me the post. Thank you TK for helping me with the logistics. Thank you @cratersandfreightersphoenix for making the shipping process so perfect. Thank you @theofficialsting for being the beautiful artist you are and for touching the hearts of the people, and for being my dear dad! Thank you @mssociety for all the guidance on creating our fundraiser at @gofundme. Thank you to everyone who donated! Thank you @aznena for the honor of helping you with your beautiful #lastassignment – I am forever your friend
Thank you Domingo Santiago for being so light, a man dedicated to service and family, thank you for your art and for joining us all. This was a collective effort! We are all connected. LOVE AND GRATITUDE keep everyone safe. "
_______________________________
You will need a tissue box for this story.
In this coronavirus era, many things have had to adapt to life at a social distance, including the beloved viral social media account, Humans of New York. Fortunately, the page, which has been shaping people in New York for years, continues to share moving and uplifting stories in these tough times, including its most recent "quarantine edition,quot; profile of a New York City cop with a passion for art. As told by her stepdaughter Spoiler Alert: This story of a father, a daughter, and a painting by Sting has a happy ending.
"He worked in a car store, airbrushing designs on the side of trucks. I think he dreamed of being an artist. But he needed something more stable. So after he decided to marry my mother, he became a police officer," he explained. bill. However, "he never lost touch with his creative side," he noted, recalling how he would build things around the house, as well as on his first bike. It also fostered her learning, encouraging her to write stories and search for information from an encyclopedia.
The story further explained that he built an art studio in his home. "He painted a single painting, a portrait of Sting that he copied from the cover of an album," recalled his stepdaughter. "But he got to work and never used the studio again. He always said: 'When I retire'. I will return to art when I retire." I will show in a gallery, when I retire. "But that moment never I arrive ".
According to the story, he continued to be a police officer for 20 years before he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1998. "First there was a small weakness. Then there was a cane. Then there was a wheelchair," he described to Humans of New York. "It got to the point where he couldn't even hold a brush. We did his hospice at home. He seemed to have no regrets. He had been a wonderful provider. He had raised his daughters. He had walked me down the hall."
She recalled going through his belongings with him "during his last days,quot; when they came across Sting's painting. "I took Sting's painting out of an old box and asked, 'What should I do with this?'" He told the account. "His response was immediate. & # 39; Give it to Sting & # 39 ;, he said. We all started to laugh. But Dad got very serious. His eyes narrowed. He looked at me directly and said: & # 39; Give it to Sting & # 39 ;. So I guess that's my final task. "
Fortunately, through the power of social media, that final task is in the process of being accomplished.
Sting's daughter Mickey sumner, he commented in the Instagram post confirming that he had contacted the man's stepdaughter. "Update: we connect! And working in logistics love love love."
Love, actually.
(Originally Posted May 20, 2020 7:56 AM PST)
%MINIFYHTML13471617076b950e839a78b54e99376316%