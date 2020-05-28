Sting's daughter helps fans officially fulfill her father's last wish

TO UPDATE: This father's last wish has been officially granted.

Shortly afterwards, Humans of New York highlighted the touching story of Domingo Santiago on social media, Bitethe daughter of Mickey sumner He confirmed that he had contacted the daughter of the deceased police officer, Elizabeth. Now, according to a new update on the Humans of New York Instagram page, his painting is officially starred just over a week later.

"THE EAGLE HAS LANDED,quot;, confirmed a legend of a photo of the artist that appears next to the portrait. "Many thanks to @sumnermickey for helping to carry our precious burden to her father. She has also partnered with Elizabeth to create a fundraiser in memory of Domingo. All donations will benefit the National MS Society and assist in the fight to end multiple sclerosis forever So let's get the party going! Biography link. "

"Thanks @humansofny!" Sumner wrote in a comment. "Thank you @therebeccahenderson for sending me the post. Thank you TK for helping me with the logistics. Thank you @cratersandfreightersphoenix for making the shipping process so perfect. Thank you @theofficialsting for being the beautiful artist you are and for touching the hearts of the people, and for being my dear dad! Thank you @mssociety for all the guidance on creating our fundraiser at @gofundme. Thank you to everyone who donated! Thank you @aznena for the honor of helping you with your beautiful #lastassignment – I am forever your friend

Thank you Domingo Santiago for being so light, a man dedicated to service and family, thank you for your art and for joining us all. This was a collective effort! We are all connected. LOVE AND GRATITUDE keep everyone safe. "

You will need a tissue box for this story.

In this coronavirus era, many things have had to adapt to life at a social distance, including the beloved viral social media account, Humans of New York. Fortunately, the page, which has been shaping people in New York for years, continues to share moving and uplifting stories in these tough times, including its most recent "quarantine edition,quot; profile of a New York City cop with a passion for art. As told by her stepdaughter Spoiler Alert: This story of a father, a daughter, and a painting by Sting has a happy ending.