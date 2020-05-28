Steve Carell returns to the character of & # 39; My favorite villain & # 39; for PSA COVID-19 focused on children

%MINIFYHTML949f826c1a8b7f083083b622bcc07da213%

The actor who voices Gru in the animated film partners with the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and the Lighting studio to promote social distancing amid the pandemic.

Steve Carell has revisited his "My favorite villain"villain for a special public service announcement of coronavirus targeting children.

The actor teamed up with the heads of the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and Chris Meledandri's animation studio Illumination to promote safety precautions, social distancing and good hygiene in the midst of the pandemic, while he exhorted young people to be kind to each other.

"In this difficult time, we must find all possible ways to bring hope to people while sharing tips that can protect our health," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom, Director-General of the World Health Organization. "The WHO is excited to work with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of Minions and Gru (characters from & # 39; Despicable Me & # 39;) to promote the importance of physical distance, stay active and connected, and be kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19 ".

Illumination is the first Hollywood studio to join members of the World Health Organization, the United Nations Foundation and the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 to promote security measures during the current global health crisis.