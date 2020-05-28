"Step Up" series collected by Starz after YouTube cancellation – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc72cf35419ac67780ef31ae9142ed6ac13%

Starz is resurrecting the Increase dance drama series after its cancellation last year on YouTube.

The premium cabler ordered a new 10-episode season of the series from creator and executive producer Holly Sorenson and Lionsgate Television. The series will feature popular characters from previous seasons, while expanding the reach and storytelling as a Starz Original series.

"Holly and her team have created a dynamic new iteration of the series that captures the hallmarks that have made the & # 39; Step Up & # 39; franchise so successful and elevates storytelling for the premium global audience." said Christina Davis, President of Original Programming. by Starz. "This, coupled with the global appeal of the talented, multicultural cast, will make this series a great addition to our roster."

Inspired by Increase The Lionsgate film franchise that grossed over $ 600 million at the worldwide box office, the series centers on Sage Odom (Ne-Yo) as the legendary founder of the famous High School Performing Arts School and Collette (Naya Rivera) of Atlanta, his partner in High Water and in life. Next season you will see Sage, Colette and their relationship challenged as they face criminal charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies who want to destroy Sage and High Water.

Tricia Helfer joins the series this season as Erin, alongside stars Ne-Yo and Naya Rivera and series regulars, including Petrice Jones as Tal, Faizon Love as Uncle Al, Marcus Mitchell as Dondre, Jade Chynoweth as Odalie. Carlito Olivero as Davis, Terrence Green as Rigo, Eric Graise as King and Kendra Oyesanya as Poppy.

"The latest installment of & # 39; Step Up & # 39; not only reinvents the entire franchise, but is packed with energy, lots of hearts and electrifying dance moves, and we're excited to bring the talented cast and creative teams together to another great season. " said Kevin Beggs, president of the Lionsgate Television Group. "This collaboration underscores our ability to successfully work across all of our companies to deliver premium content to Starz."

Along with Sorenson, Adam Shankman and Jennifer Gibgot, producers of the original Increase movies, are executive producers of the last chapter through their banner Offspring Entertainment. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, who co-starred in the original. Increase film, will also be an executive producer through the producer of the Free Association of Tatum. Erik Feig, who served as a producer on all films and oversaw the franchise while being an executive at Lionsgate, is an executive producer through his pebble production Picturestart. Bill Brown is also an executive producer.

The series is inspired by the Lionsgate franchise that spans five movies: Step Up, Step Up 2: The Streets, Step Up: 3D, Step Up: Revolution and Step up: All in. TThe film series also inspired the Step Up Dubai live music and dance show, All In! at Motiongate Dubai theme park. The first two seasons will be available exclusively on the Starz and On Demand app prior to the launch of the new season.