States and cities challenge rollback of Trump's mileage standards

DENVER – Nearly two dozen states and several cities on Wednesday presented a legal challenge to the Trump administration's pushback of Obama-era mileage standards, saying science supported old regulations developed with the help of automakers from the nation.

They asked the United States Court of Appeals for the Circuit of the District of Columbia to review the actions of the US Environmental Protection Agency. The US Department of Transportation and its National Highway Traffic Safety Administration led to the Safer, Economical and Fuel Efficient Vehicles (SAFE) rule issued in March. A coalition of environmental groups also filed a similar petition in court.

New mileage standards require automakers to achieve a 1.5% annual increase in fuel efficiency. Obama-era standards called for 5% annual increases and were seen as the government's strongest initiative against climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.

The EPA does not comment on pending litigation, but spokesman Corry Schiermeyer said it provides a "sensitive and unique national program that strikes the right regulatory balance, protects our environment and sets reasonable goals for the auto industry, while supporting our economy and the safety of American families. "

However, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said internal EPA documents show the administration ignored its experts' warnings that the rule was seriously flawed and that states and cities would seek the release of such documents to prove your case.

States and cities claim that the rule violates the Clean Air Act, the Energy Conservation and Policy Act, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The challenge is to make sure the government respects the rule of law and acts on the facts and science, Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser said.

Playing games with facts is a short game. The courts are playing a long game, "he said.

The pullback was primarily based on the premise that car prices would drop an average of $ 1,000 because automakers would spend less on fuel-efficient technology, but industry analysts have said the savings don't mean much when the price of an average new car is almost $ 40,000.

The administration also said that less expensive cars would also save lives by encouraging people to buy newer, safer vehicles. However, experts say that many of the vehicles to be exchanged will only be 4-5 years old with good safety features. Opponents claim that the dirtier air from the recoil will kill and injure more people than the recoil claims to save in road accidents.

The other states that joined the challenge are Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont , Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia along with the California Air Resources Board and the cities of Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Denver.