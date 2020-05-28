Star Wars John Boyega targets racist fans

Image: Getty Image: Getty

The murder of George Floyd, 46, a black man who was killed by police officers in Minneapolis on Monday, has protests sparked across the country calling for justice for Floyd's death. News of the murder, in which a white police officer knelt on Floyd's neck when he repeatedly told officers that he was unable to breathe, followed a highly publicized incident in New York City that the same day when a white woman titled named Amy Cooper He called 911 about the black bird watcher Christian Cooper. In the exhausting torrent of news about casual racism and police brutality, the experience of still watching other black man delicate by police officers, Star Wars actor John Boyega tweeted his frank feelings: "I really hate racists" he wrote.

Cue the rush of Twitter's response, guys who were quick to point out how Boyega should or shouldn't feel. Boyega responded immediately to correct his trolls.

"No one loves racists. I'm from Nigeria, my ex said she hates white people, so I broke up with her, "someone replied." I'm talking about WHITE racism over BLACK. The guy who has ruined the world has not caused a breakup with your girlfriend, "Boyega answered. Fans carried out the weary argument that racism cuts "in every way," even when it was clear that Boyega was speaking specifically about racism against blacks.

What was also clear was the immense right that Boyega fans felt, many of whom invoked his position as a Disney star in his tweets. “The language in this tweet is disturbing. My 8-year-old son admires you, "replied another person. "I understand your choice and unfortunately I would not change anything I said. You are his greatest role model and that is what counts. It is not about all that," Boyega answered. Someone mentioned "the mouse house", referring to Disney, urging Boyega to stop tweeting. "Nah. I'm going to keep still," he He wrote back. "This is my personal account. I'm not here for the kids. " he said.

Boyega is not here for the children. It's not here for Disney either, or even Star Wars. I speak for the same. But even if you were here for "the kids," who can say that fans of a Disney franchise shouldn't listen to their famous stars when they speak frankly about their experiences with racism? Boyega is not Finn and is not a character devoid of feelings written by a screenwriter. And although his fans want to believe that he lives perpetually in a galaxy far, far away, a role model for the children who watch his films, depoliticized, Boyega made it clear he is a real person repeatedly subjected to what he calls the "continuous cycle" of innocent black men killed simply for existing.

"Fuck yourselves, racist whites, I said what I said", Boyega he said later on Instagram Live, telling people that if they comment racist things on their social networks they will be blocked. "And if you're a fan of me, and you support my work, and you're a racist … fuck off."