Southern charm is Bravo's racist plantation fantasy

Since the beginning, Southern charm it was designed to serve as a glance behind the veil of southern high society. Whitney Sudler-Smith, the creator of the show and the Charleston socialite probably launched their access to that elusive camp by buying the project around. The son of Patricia Altschul, fine arts and antiques supplier, Sudler-Smith's stepfather was Arthur Goodhart Altschul, general partner of Goldman Sachs and heir to the Lehman fortune. Through his Charleston social circle, he agreed a heterogeneous team of what could be considered the wealthy "elite" of the city: Cameron Eubanks, former reality star; disgraced state treasurer Thomas Ravenel; heir to steel and royalty of Charleston Shep Rose; and Kathryn Dennis, a proud descendant of John C. Calhoun, Vice President of Andrew Jackson and a strong advocate of slavery.

Together the to emit would do He spearheads Bravo's efforts to romanticize a whitewashed vision of Charleston with drunk guys and pretty-faced blondes, the show's title track announcing what might be expected of his new generation of Confederacy sympathizers: "He's got money / He's in magazines / It has more honies than any bee.

Through dazzlingly filtered shots of old plantation houses, charity galas, and raucous parties, early promotions He promised that the program would tear down the veil that separates Charleston's "ruling" families from the rest. "Charleston is special. We have our ways here, in terms of being gentle in our ways," Ravenel announced in promotional trailers for Southern charmSeason one, underlined by the big band swing from the south. Craig Conover delivered the fugitive catchphrase for season one, claiming that in Charleston, "men don't want to grow up." Other the teaser for the premiere promised that the reality drama was not his "show of calling the ducks, shining on the moon, fishing by hand." Bravo could not have made his intentions clear. This is a show meticulously prepared and edited to present a south stripped of its deeply violent history, filled only with smiling and "gentle" white twentysomethings, feasting and spending money that is not theirs.

Its cast members aren't just party demons propped up with powerful families; they are the south as many still wish it to be.

This 2014 marketing push seemed manufactured to fill a "conservative" gap in the Bravo lineup. The network was best known for The real housewivesas well as more high-level reality shows like Catwalk Project and The best chef. Marketing for Southern charm in contrast to the recently debuted Vanderpump Rules. One featured the oiled and hot Los Angeles bartenders; the other, "gentle" southern gentleman and equally "horny" but more conservative "appropriate" ladies. This strategy, however, was made even more serious by the Donald Trump's election two seasons later. The language of the program seemed to reflect the framework of the Trump campaign, that is, the "return" to a past United States, when slavery was legal and black people and women could not vote. Its cast members are not just party friends supported by trust funds and powerful families; they are the south as many still wish it to be.

Southern charm It is not the only phenomenon in pop culture that is loyal to the idea charged with this pink south. Celebrities like Blake Lively and Reese Witherspoon have released brands that play on those images. On its site, Witherspoon's clothing brand Draper James says, "It is a classic American style, steeped in southern charm, feminine and pretty. Similarly, a photoshoot of Lively's failed lifestyle brand. , Preserve, in 2014, It was noble "The charm of the Antebellum". Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds even married on a plantation, as is still common among upper-middle-class white southerners. Whether Bravo will admit it or not, Southern charm It undermines this antiquarian nostalgia for the most shameful moment in American history.

So it should come as no surprise that messages encoded in Southern charm have begun to sprout from the screen and into life. A few weeks ago, Kathryn Dennis sent a series of instagram DM harassers Charleston-based activist Mika Gadsden, including an emoji monkey. Dennis' tirade began after local nail salon owner Katie Shields published about organizing a "Trump Boat Show" according to Buzzfeed News. Paulina Rodríguez, who sold her own merchandise through the store, soon cut ties to them through her Instagram stories. In retaliation, Shields urged his followers to "explain that supporting Trump does not make you racist" to Rodríguez, resulting in an influx of harassment from his DMs and mentions. Dennis joined in, and the reality star posted a video of herself at the store in solidarity.

Soon, Gadsden posted the video on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "This is how white women show solidarity." Dennis retaliated, calling Gadsden a sociopath, as well as "what's wrong with our city." She continued, "Stop using Charleston and your minority claim to harass people," adding a monkey in its racist tantrum. After Gadsden shared The texts, and public outrage ensued, Dennis attempted an apology on Twitter:

As a result, Dennis was fired from a brand embassy at a boutique in Charleston, but so far there has been no consequence from Bravo. Coincidentally, co-stars like Cameron Eubanks and Naomie Olindo also dropped out of the show, though it's unclear if they were fired or left of their own free will. Most, however, are turn on Dennis and condemning Her Actions It's an interesting, albeit clever, move for former Charmers, considering that they spent years on screen supporting Dennis and representing the same tired opinions that they clearly share with her. The exodus could spell doom for a show already teetering after years of internal conflict and public controversy, or it could be a gold mine, with viewers desperate to mistreat Dennis or forgive her.

In Dennis' comments on Instagram, several fans of the show have wondered a bit breathlessly, "How could this happen?" But in many ways, Dennis's actions are to be expected: 25 percent of Charleston residents are black, yet in six seasons still be a member of the black cast on the show. In the cesspool of generational wealth on screen, there is little room for the most complicated and racially diverse city in reality. As Gadsden told Buzzfeed News: “People like Kathryn Dennis are everywhere. They are ubiquitous, they are everywhere in Charleston, and they are rewarded for their behavior and given a place on reality shows. "

The racist tropes that Dennis put together in his messages are clearly displayed on the screen. Conflicts within the world of Southern charm are launched like wars

among the young members of the cast, who represent a "new generation", compared to the old. It doesn't matter that their only difference is that this new generation seems more willing to curse and drink publicly. This framework ignores The very real fight taking place outside of these supposedly hostile groups, residents who have long been denied agency and access to power.

Whitney Sudler-Smith says it himself, in the first season: "There is a small rooted and rooted minority of ruling families in Charleston." Few in number, however, the political influence and social reach of the cast members and their families are profound and they are often armed against the community that they treat like a toy.

In its first season, Southern charm featured a plot about Dennis, 22, and his bereaved relationships with Thomas Ravenel, 51, and Shep Rose, 35. For a season, viewers watched as both men attempted to woo Dennis, each with their last names and status in Charleston society to conquer her. The common plot, although a bit predatory, was complicated, however, by who their families really are.

Thomas Ravenel is, as mentioned, the former South Carolina state treasurer, a job he was kicked out of in 2007 after a federal cocaine raid. The son of former Republican Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Thomas comes from a family unsettlingly rooted in South Carolina history. A descendant of the French Huegeonots of the same name who landed in Charleston (allegedly) in the 1680s, his family was among the largest enslavers in South Carolina. Carrying that lineage, he bought and lived in Brookland Plantation for over a decade. Never admit shame, Ravenel boast about his lineage at every opportunity he can. Meanwhile, his father also has a questionable relationship with political ethics. A great proponent Of flying the Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina while in office, Arthur Ravenel regularly held demonstrations of the Confederate flag. He mocked the NAACP and ran for office in the 1990s specifically to seek funding for a bridge that could name yourself: The Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge

Family history was central to the triangle between Dennis, Rose and Ravenel. They preached from tradition, Last Name and Reputation – What it means to be Ravenel or Rose or Calhoun-Dennis in South Carolina. As mentioned above, Dennis was a descendant of John C. Calhoun, one of the leading advocates of the slave trade in the Confederate South, who he preached it was a "positive good" to the country. Rose, meanwhile comes from the "railroad inventors" in Chicago. His grandfather was a federal judge in Alabama, and his great-grandfather was well-known Congressman Sam Hobbs, who introduced the still used Hobbs Act, which criminalizes extortion and theft. On the show, he even alludes to a mysterious "steel fortune" accumulated by his other grandfather, who was a "successful businessman in the industry".

While other cast members with less lineage have come and gone, Southern charm has thrived on dynastic conflicts between this core group of self-proclaimed royalty of the south. The "drama," as Bravo fans often advertise, comes with a great deal of predation, alleged sexual assault, and on-screen manipulation. For much of the first few seasons, viewers watched Dennis spiral out of control under Ravenel's control. He often painted her as the money-hungry mermaid for other cast members, often lustfully pursuing other women while forcing her to stay inside her old plantation and play a housewife. They now have two children and have since separated.

In the midst of his separation from Dennis, however, and during his custody battle, Ravenel was accused of sexual assault and battery by two separate women. In April 2018, Debbie Holloway Perkins' daughter Ashley Perkins claimed that her mother had been mugged by Ravenel during a Tinder date. (Ashley told him People that Ravnel finally established with his mother for $ 200,000.) A a few weeks later, the couple's former babysitter, Dawn Ledwell, accused him of sexual assault in 2015. Ravenel finally pleaded guilty in September 2019 a third degree assault and battery. As a result, he paid Ledwell $ 125,000, in addition to covering attorney fees and donating $ 80,000 to the People Against Rape charity.

Despite the dark behind-the-scenes fundamentals, the cast members remained dedicated to chatting about "good old boys," as if the old-fashioned mode of southern masculinity excused all manner of misbehavior. The most recent season addressed this more explicitly, with women like Cameron Eubanks, Chelsea Meissner, and Naomie Olindo, recently released, criticizing such conventions, claiming it was not an excuse to manipulate and abuse women. But the men whose drunken behavior remained at the center of such conflicts never faced any retribution. Rose frequently courted several women at once, often pitting them against each other, while lecturing others on "proper" southern behavior. During season 4, he repeatedly tried to kiss his co-star Chelsea Meissner, despite her protests. Despite his apparent inability to treat women with decency or respect, Bravo gave him his own dating show, the highly criticized Relationship. He also came under scrutiny in August 2019 for a video that appeared with him cruelly mocking a homeless woman.

Similarly, the men on the show never dealt with their complicity with Ravenel's on-screen habits, namely: the abuse Dennis seemed to suffer at his hands. Until the end of Season 5, before his abrupt departure, Ravenel seemed emboldened among his male cast members, and many of them chose to film with him despite very public accusations against him. They went to drink with him, socialized with him at parties, went on vacation with him, and kept quiet when he humiliated Dennis in front of them. The season 6 change of tone, led by women on the show, felt less like a revolution and more like a network trying to cover its tracks.

Whatever comes from Kathryn Dennis or Southern Charm, as the cast members leave the show and condemn her, the stain of Southern Charm it will not be easily removed from Bravo's lineup. However, deeper is the reality that white Americans seem unable to face or admit. The deep-seated convictions of the Confederate South are not gone. They are still powerful enough to be platforms and celebrated on a national television show, filled with cast members who boast of enslaving ancestors, who live on former plantations. Dennis can claim that "context was not my intention" by sending an emoji monkey to a black activist in Charleston, but the behavior matches the culture she and all her fellow co-stars happily remain undercover. It's what they've been celebrating on television the whole time.