Sonu Sood has a humble response to being called the next Amitabh Bachchan



We all know about Sonu Sood's heroic movement to help migrants in Mumbai. The actor arranged buses for migrant workers to reach their homes safely in other states. This act has won the Internet and netizens hail him as the true superhero of India. In fact, some fans even called him the next Amitabh Bachchan.

A fan turned to social media and compared Sonu to Amitabh Bachchan. The fan said Sonu will now have to say goodbye to his job every Sunday like Big B, as people would now huddle outside his home to greet him and thank him for his work.

Earlier, on one occasion, Sonu was compared to Amitabh Bachchan when he worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Jodhaa Akbar. She had mentioned that he looked like the veteran. With his overwhelming generosity and compassion, Sonu Sood has earned the "superhero,quot; label.