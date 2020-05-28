Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick will no longer enforce public health orders – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLa1342b83553ebae7a0a77f210a45299f13%

SANTA ROSA (Up News Info SF) – In an open letter addressed to Sonoma County residents, coroner Mark Essick announced Thursday that his agents would no longer enforce public health orders from the county health department as of June.

Essick's letter, posted on the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, says he has consistently heard that county health orders are much more restrictive than Governor Gavin Newsom's orders, despite the fact that the COVID-19 infection rate is low compared to other counties.

"However, we continue to see successive public health orders that contain inconsistent restrictions on commercial and personal activities without explanation," Essick said. "Based on what we have learned, now is the time to move to a risk-based system and move beyond the general orders that are crushing our community."

On Tuesday, Dr. Sundari Mase, Sonoma County Public Health Officer, said she would not allow the reopening of businesses such as beauty salons, shopping malls and religious services in person due to new coronavirus infections in the county. The decision comes when the county received approval from state health officials to move faster and reopen certain businesses.

"I have found it beneficial for the public and for the health of the community to start, as we begin to open shelters in place, to do it in a systematic way," said Dr. Mase.

Essick pointed to a flattened curve, hospitals did not invade patients, and dramatically increased tests that verify that the county's infection rate is under control and decreasing.

As of Wednesday night, Sonoma County has seen 530 cases of COVID-19, with four deaths. About two percent of the people tested in the county have tested positive.

Essick said he asked Dr. Sundari and the county health department to explain why with such a low infection rate, the county did not move to a less restrictive, risk-based system, but said his requests to more information have been ignored.

"As your elected sheriff, I can no longer continue to conscientiously enforce Sonoma County public health orders, without explanation, that criminalize legal business and personal behavior," Essick said. "As of June 1, 2020, I direct all Sheriff's Office personnel to suspend the enforcement of Sonoma County public health orders issued by the Sonoma County Public Health Department and the Health Officer Public. "

Essick said any reports of health order violations would be evaluated according to California state guidelines on a case-by-case basis, and that public interactions would be used as an opportunity to educate people on how to reduce the risk of infection.

"In accordance with this change in policy, I am directing the Detention Division of the Sheriff's Office to deny the reservation arrest of people whose sole reservation charge is for a violation of the Sonoma County Public Health Order. It is important to understand that my decision does not affect compliance policy or compliance decisions by other law enforcement or regulatory agencies in Sonoma County; it applies to the operations of the Sheriff's Office in the jurisdictions to which that we serve, "Essick said.

Many Sonoma County store owners believed they were going to start limited businesses with the state's latest orders. Resident Drake Ingebretson, who was looking for a haircut on Thursday, says he doesn't know what to think.

"And then he checked Google and didn't say it was temporarily closed," Ingebretson said. "Here I am and it looks like it's still closed, so obviously it's kind of confusing trying to get things done and trying to figure out what's open and what's not."

Violin store owner Mick Loveland said he understands the severity of the virus but is ready to reopen his business.

"I would say that we are doing about a quarter of the business that we did in January and February compared to this May."

Even with the impact on his unique store, Loveland remains cautious. "We want to be sure, you know, selling a violin is not worth making someone die, so we hope things will get up and we will continue to be very careful," he said.

Sheriff Essick's decision to no longer enforce Sonoma County health orders comes the same week that Bishop Robert Vasa of the Catholic Diocese of Santo Rosa announced that he would reopen all Catholic churches this weekend in violation of current county health orders.