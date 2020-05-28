Some Bay Area DMV offices reopen for clients with existing appointments – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLf692c07347d5ee8763d5ca23f7618c6a13%

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) – On Thursday, the California Department of Motor Vehicles reopened dozens of offices across the state, but the configuration is different from what it was before the pandemic.

Week 10 of the coronavirus blockade brought new signs that life is slowly returning to normal in California. Another 46 DMV offices opened Thursday morning, with nine of them located in the Bay Area.

The KPIX 5 cameras were there when the Santa Clara DMV office opened its doors for the first time in two months. It was obvious that it would not be the same as always.

An interlocutor makes the first contact with the person who arrives to provide guidance on where they should go.

Any wait in line is done outside, with marks on the floor showing people where to stand.

Employees had no qualms reminding customers to stay six feet away.

Once ready, they called people one by one, and everyone had to wear masks.

KPIX cameras were not allowed inside the office, but as far as was visible, all other booths in the test area were cordoned off to maintain social distance.

All employees wore masks, but only a few wore gloves. The DMV said they are making PPE available to employees.

Walk-ins or walk-ins were declined and no on-site appointments were booked.

In fact, the DMV website even says that "new appointments are not currently available." So far, there has been no word on when the DMV will allow new appointments to be made.

Anyone who could do it was directed to a kiosk around the corner to take care of the more routine tasks.

Jon Freeman said he had no trouble entering a public building with so many people.

They have had enough time to discover the space and, I think, the cleanliness. And they've been very good at asking us all to wear masks, Freeman said. So I think they are above that. Which makes me feel quite comfortable.

71 DMV offices are now open from a total of 170 in the state, with more opening in phases in the coming weeks.

While new appointments are not yet scheduled, you can find a complete list of DMV services online at dmv.ca.gov/online.