Sofia Richie reveals how she handles critics of Scott Disick

Sofia Richie he is not paying attention to those who hate.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK., the model talked about growing up in the limelight and how she beats internet trolls, and told the store she has "this weird thing that I just don't care what people think," especially when it comes down to it. it's about your relationship with former Scott Disick.
Still on the subject of ignoring what is being said about her and the reality star, who announced that they ended their 3-year relationship on May 27, said being the subject of negative comments "doesn't bother me because I'm so happy," adding, "Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"
Shifting gears, he revealed that forging his own path apart from his father Lionel richieSuccess was difficult at first. "When things started the first time, I was discouraged because all I did was el Lionel Richie's daughter," Richie recalled. "But it is difficult to branch out on my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father."
But, the singer of "All Night Long,quot; had the best advice for the aspiring model: "My dad always said: 'Once you find your thing, you will stay away from it', and I feel like the last two years, years, I found that my life lane was going in the direction that I wanted. "
As for what the 21-year-old wants to do, she said she is still solving it, noting that modeling is not the only thing she wants to continue.
"Many people just become role models because they are influential," Richie explained. "We'd all get the same jobs, be in the same space, and be labeled the same way, and I hated it. It made me step back and say, 'OK, I'm a creative person and I want to be smart, start my own business, doing something I can do on my own and not being attached to other people. "
In addition to launching her bikini line and launching a beauty company, Richie joked that she has been working with an acting coach and also wants to use her platform to start a dialogue about mental health, noting that she suffers from "severe anxiety,quot; and you will experience "zero to one hundred panic attacks,quot;.
"It is time to start rushing. 2020 is not afraid, and I am doing things that generally make me very uncomfortable," he said. "This year, I'm not afraid of failure. I don't think there is necessarily a failure. It's just learning and growing."
