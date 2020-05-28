Sofia Richie reveals how she handles critics of Scott Disick

Sofia Richie he is not paying attention to those who hate.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK., the model talked about growing up in the limelight and how she beats internet trolls, and told the store she has "this weird thing that I just don't care what people think," especially when it comes down to it. it's about your relationship with former Scott Disick.

Still on the subject of ignoring what is being said about her and the reality star, who announced that they ended their 3-year relationship on May 27, said being the subject of negative comments "doesn't bother me because I'm so happy," adding, "Why would I let someone from the middle of nowhere ruin that for me?"

Shifting gears, he revealed that forging his own path apart from his father Lionel richieSuccess was difficult at first. "When things started the first time, I was discouraged because all I did was el Lionel Richie's daughter," Richie recalled. "But it is difficult to branch out on my own person when I have an artist as powerful as a father."