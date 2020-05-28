Sofia Richie left Scott Disick because she has "returned to her old ways," says Insider.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have officially separated after three years of dating, according to multiple sources. It is unclear how long it will last, as the couple have separated before. One informant says they are very likely to "reconcile," but another believes that Richie has had enough of Disick already.

A source said Page six that Richie ended the relationship because Disick "had returned to his old ways,quot; and was finally "fed up,quot;. However, a second informant said ME! News that Richie simply wants to "do his thing,quot; while Disick "takes care of his health,quot;.

"Sofia believes Scott has a lot on his plate at the moment and believes that it is better that they are separated so that he can focus on himself," said the second source. “She is just taking care of him and his best interests, and it was mainly her decision that they split up. Sofia has spent time with her family and has taken most of her things out of Scott's house. "

The news of the breakup comes after Disick celebrated his 37th birthday with his little mom, Kourtney Kardashian, and the rest of the Kar-Jenner family. Richie has not appeared in any of the photos from the celebration.

The division also comes after Flip it like Disick Star attempted to obtain mental health treatment at a Colorado facility, but was forced to verify after his presence at the facility was leaked to the media.

At the time, a source said Richie wants to make sure Disick gets the help he needs before they can have a healthy relationship. She wasn't ready to quit then, but now she's ready to at least spend some time apart.

Inside information also claimed that Disick was still very upset and angry about what happened at the treatment center, and that he has been in bed for the past few weeks because of it. He wants treatment, but he is taking his time finding a facility that is "trustworthy,quot; and does not take advantage of it.

Now that his relationship with Sofia Richie has ended, Scott Disick leans on Kourtney Kardashian, the source claims. Kourtney knows how to handle his ex, the source explained, and he "is always in a better head room when he spends time with his children."

New episodes of keeping up with the Kardashians will return to E! in September.



