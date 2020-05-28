Sofia Richie and Scott Disick separate after 3 years

Young model Sofía Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, separated after almost three years together.

Last week, a source revealed to US Weekly that the couple was on a break.

"Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens up more," a source tells Us Weekly. "Scott is in the right place right now and he's trying to improve and focus on the job, but he has to prove himself."

