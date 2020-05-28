Sofia Richie and Scott Disick separate after 3 years

Young model Sofía Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, separated after almost three years together.

Last week, a source revealed to US Weekly that the couple was on a break.

"Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens up more," a source tells Us Weekly. "Scott is in the right place right now and he's trying to improve and focus on the job, but he has to prove himself."

According to the source, the quarantine has had a negative effect on Disick.

"At the beginning of the quarantine, Scott was doing very well and was doing a great job taking care of himself and staying positive and healthy," the source said at the time. "The quarantine has taken its toll and generated old feelings and habits that may not have been fully resolved."

Sofia is 21 years old while Disick recently turned 37. We doubt Sofia is single for long.