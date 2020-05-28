Social Indoor Friendly Outdoor & Indoor Games – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML67511e8c57d4683f3602b3b37c686a9713%
Here is a list of games that incorporate social distancing at The Camp in North Richland Hills.
%MINIFYHTML67511e8c57d4683f3602b3b37c686a9714%
COURTESY: https://www.asphaltgreen.org/blog/rep-it-out-games-for-social-distancing
DETECTIVE
- Who: Grades K-5
- Players: 10+
- Time: 10 minutes +
- Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground
- Equipment: none
HOW TO PLAY
- Players form a circle and stand 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will choose a detective who will leave the circle.
- The facilitator will choose a leader who will begin to make movements that everyone else in the circle will copy.
- The detective starts in the middle and tries to find out who is the leader.
- The detective has three guesses. After three guesses, choose a new leader and detective.
RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT
- Who: Grades K-5
- Players: 15+
- Time: 10 minutes +
- Where: gym, hallway, playground
- Equipment: none
HOW TO PLAY:
- Line up at the starting line! Stand six feet away from each other. I represent the traffic light and you represent the cars.
- When I turn around and say "green light,quot;, you can move towards me.
- When I turn around and say "red light," you must freeze.
- If you are caught moving during a red light, return to the starting line.
- If you pass the traffic light first, it becomes the new traffic light.
FREEZE THE PARTY
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up standing 6 feet from each other.
- It's time for a dance party! But it is not an ordinary dance party, it is a FREEZE dance party.
- The facilitator is the frozen dance leader. When the leader starts dancing, everyone can dance!
- When the frozen dance leader stops dancing, all players freeze and stop dancing.
- If players are caught dancing when they should be frozen, they do five jumps, squats, or lunges.
THE LABYRINTH
%MINIFYHTML67511e8c57d4683f3602b3b37c686a9715%
- Who: Grades K-8
- Players: 2+
- Time: 10 minutes +
- Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground
- Equipment: cones or tape
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up standing 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will place cones on a square grid.
- The cones have a secret maze, and the facilitator knows the way.
- The first player in line has to make his way from the starting cone to the ending cone.
- If the player makes a wrong move, he or she needs to make five jumps and go to the end of the line. Then the next person in line goes.
- Continue until someone reaches the final cone, then a new round begins with a new maze.
REP GAME: NAVIGATION
- Who: Grades 3-8
- Players: 6+
- Time: 10 minutes +
- Where: gym, hallway, playground
- Equipment: none
HOW TO PLAY
- Players line up at the starting line! Stand 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator is the captain and the players are the crew. Listen to the following commands. When you hear:
- ROLL CALL: The crew must line up, feet together, and greet the captain saying, "Yes, yes, Captain!"
- EASILY: The crew can stop saluting and make the next move called.
- CROWN'S NEST: The crew must climb the ladder to the crow's nest.
- SWAB THE DECK: The crew must mop the deck.
- THREE IN A BOAT: Find three people, sit in a line 6 feet away and row the boat as you sing, "row, row, row your boat."
- SPEED BOAT: The captain will become a speed boat and try to get to the line before you.
- If you make a mistake, do five jumps, then rejoin the game.