Social Indoor Friendly Outdoor & Indoor Games – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Here is a list of games that incorporate social distancing at The Camp in North Richland Hills.

DETECTIVE

Who: Grades K-5

Players: 10+

Time: 10 minutes +

Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground

Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY

Players form a circle and stand 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will choose a detective who will leave the circle.

The facilitator will choose a leader who will begin to make movements that everyone else in the circle will copy.

The detective starts in the middle and tries to find out who is the leader.

The detective has three guesses. After three guesses, choose a new leader and detective.

RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT

Who: Grades K-5

Players: 15+

Time: 10 minutes +

Where: gym, hallway, playground

Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY:

Line up at the starting line! Stand six feet away from each other. I represent the traffic light and you represent the cars.

When I turn around and say "green light,quot;, you can move towards me.

When I turn around and say "red light," you must freeze.

If you are caught moving during a red light, return to the starting line.

If you pass the traffic light first, it becomes the new traffic light.

FREEZE THE PARTY

HOW TO PLAY

Players line up standing 6 feet from each other.

It's time for a dance party! But it is not an ordinary dance party, it is a FREEZE dance party.

The facilitator is the frozen dance leader. When the leader starts dancing, everyone can dance!

When the frozen dance leader stops dancing, all players freeze and stop dancing.

If players are caught dancing when they should be frozen, they do five jumps, squats, or lunges.

THE LABYRINTH

Who: Grades K-8

Players: 2+

Time: 10 minutes +

Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground

Equipment: cones or tape

HOW TO PLAY

Players line up standing 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will place cones on a square grid.

The cones have a secret maze, and the facilitator knows the way.

The first player in line has to make his way from the starting cone to the ending cone.

If the player makes a wrong move, he or she needs to make five jumps and go to the end of the line. Then the next person in line goes.

Continue until someone reaches the final cone, then a new round begins with a new maze.

REP GAME: NAVIGATION

Who: Grades 3-8

Players: 6+

Time: 10 minutes +

Where: gym, hallway, playground

Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY