Social Indoor Friendly Outdoor & Indoor Games – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Here is a list of games that incorporate social distancing at The Camp in North Richland Hills.

COURTESY: https://www.asphaltgreen.org/blog/rep-it-out-games-for-social-distancing

DETECTIVE

  • Who: Grades K-5
  • Players: 10+
  • Time: 10 minutes +
  • Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground
  • Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY

  • Players form a circle and stand 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will choose a detective who will leave the circle.
  • The facilitator will choose a leader who will begin to make movements that everyone else in the circle will copy.
  • The detective starts in the middle and tries to find out who is the leader.
  • The detective has three guesses. After three guesses, choose a new leader and detective.

RED LIGHT, GREEN LIGHT

  • Who: Grades K-5
  • Players: 15+
  • Time: 10 minutes +
  • Where: gym, hallway, playground
  • Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY:

  • Line up at the starting line! Stand six feet away from each other. I represent the traffic light and you represent the cars.
  • When I turn around and say "green light,quot;, you can move towards me.
  • When I turn around and say "red light," you must freeze.
  • If you are caught moving during a red light, return to the starting line.
  • If you pass the traffic light first, it becomes the new traffic light.

FREEZE THE PARTY

HOW TO PLAY

  • Players line up standing 6 feet from each other.
  • It's time for a dance party! But it is not an ordinary dance party, it is a FREEZE dance party.
  • The facilitator is the frozen dance leader. When the leader starts dancing, everyone can dance!
  • When the frozen dance leader stops dancing, all players freeze and stop dancing.
  • If players are caught dancing when they should be frozen, they do five jumps, squats, or lunges.

THE LABYRINTH

  • Who: Grades K-8
  • Players: 2+
  • Time: 10 minutes +
  • Where: auditorium, cafeteria, classroom, gym, hallway, library, playground
  • Equipment: cones or tape

HOW TO PLAY

  • Players line up standing 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator will place cones on a square grid.
  • The cones have a secret maze, and the facilitator knows the way.
  • The first player in line has to make his way from the starting cone to the ending cone.
  • If the player makes a wrong move, he or she needs to make five jumps and go to the end of the line. Then the next person in line goes.
  • Continue until someone reaches the final cone, then a new round begins with a new maze.

REP GAME: NAVIGATION

  • Who: Grades 3-8
  • Players: 6+
  • Time: 10 minutes +
  • Where: gym, hallway, playground
  • Equipment: none

HOW TO PLAY

  • Players line up at the starting line! Stand 6 feet apart from each other. The facilitator is the captain and the players are the crew. Listen to the following commands. When you hear:
  • ROLL CALL: The crew must line up, feet together, and greet the captain saying, "Yes, yes, Captain!"
  • EASILY: The crew can stop saluting and make the next move called.
  • CROWN'S NEST: The crew must climb the ladder to the crow's nest.
  • SWAB THE DECK: The crew must mop the deck.
  • THREE IN A BOAT: Find three people, sit in a line 6 feet away and row the boat as you sing, "row, row, row your boat."
  • SPEED BOAT: The captain will become a speed boat and try to get to the line before you.
  • If you make a mistake, do five jumps, then rejoin the game.

