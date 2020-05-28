Snap Inc. Sets June 11 Date for Snap's Virtual Partner Summit – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML4f66f4a354a27deee4516de7e097202813%

Santa Monica-based Snap Inc. announced plans to stream its Snap Partner Summit on June 11. Doors open at 9:45 a.m. off.

%MINIFYHTML4f66f4a354a27deee4516de7e097202814% %MINIFYHTML4f66f4a354a27deee4516de7e097202814%

Company-wide executives will showcase new product features and announce partnerships around Snap's augmented reality offerings at the virtual event. The second annual summit was originally set for early April, but, like many other industry events, it was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Discover the content platform, developer and creator ecosystems, and more," Snapchat's father said in a statement. Deep-dive video sessions will be publicly available after the presentation. “We deeply value our partners and the role they play in empowering our community to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We look forward to celebrating our partners and sharing more about the future of the products and platforms that we have been building together, "said Spiegel.

%MINIFYHTML4f66f4a354a27deee4516de7e097202815%

Snap said its partners have expanded to include storytellers, publishers, tech entrepreneurs, augmented reality creators and brands.