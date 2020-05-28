Small Shopper Engagement Welcomes Reopening of Solano City Center in Fairfield – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML1376efd5a02ace56659eed106bd88e9713%

FAIRFIELD (KPIX 5): As shelter-in-place rules are relaxed, some counties are starting to allow in-store purchases again, but the process is proving to be slow.

The Solano Town Center shopping center in Fairfield reopened on Wednesday. Those who expected large crowds and booming businesses may have underestimated the depth of the pandemic's impact.

For people who have been locked up in their homes for two months, a trip to the mall should feel like a rare moment of freedom. At least that's how Jonathan Bowers, 7, felt as he ran through the hallways of the mall.

"I feel so happy," Jonathan said breathlessly. "I have never been so happy because sometimes I hate quarantine."

But the reopening was far from a Black Friday. The crowd was not really a crowd, as people, some wearing masks and others without them, displayed different attitudes towards social distancing.

"I was walking around here and a lady comes out of a store and is here next to me!" Fairfield resident John Lash said. "And I'm watching her go,‘ What the hell are you doing? "

Many shoppers were disappointed by the small number of stores that were actually open. But Solano Town Center CEO Jennifer Nettles says national store chains are struggling to comply with local ordinances.

"There are guidelines for restaurants, there are guidelines for retailers, there are guidelines for different types of retailers," said Nettles. "So it will be a staggered opening."

An example of that is the Sweet Factory candy store. Most of their merchandise used to be sold in bulk, but that is no longer allowed. So the owner spent days handing out candy in individual packages.

Dennis Ariza, director of the Solano City Center Art Gallery and Gift Shop, says that before it can reopen, it must teach all the new practices to 74 of its volunteer workers.

"I have spent two weeks preparing; just paperwork and signage and investigation," said Ariza.

Nettles said the mall just discovered last week that it could reopen, so some of the larger anchor stores are still being cleaned and tidied up. Some of them are expected to open on Friday.

He hopes that normal purchasing levels will resume in mid-June.

Fairfield resident Juan Coria has a video blog of life in his hometown. I expected to see large crowds on Wednesday. He said seeing so few people in the mall makes him realize how disruptive the pandemic really is.

"Everyone is changing, you know?" he said. "It will take some time to get back to normal."