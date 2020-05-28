Shot man killed by Fullerton police after stabbing K9 – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML05bee625510aa363ffef54e0ff1528ae14% %MINIFYHTML05bee625510aa363ffef54e0ff1528ae14%

– A man was shot dead by officers after allegedly stabbing a K9 cop after a domestic violence incident in Fullerton on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. 3600 block from West Avenue.

%MINIFYHTML05bee625510aa363ffef54e0ff1528ae15%

Agents responded to a domestic violence call that learned that a man had stabbed his two teenage children, Fullerton police report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several family members flee the home, and the suspect came out with a large knife, police said.

After refusing orders to drop the knife, the suspect attempted to re-enter the home, which is believed to contain more family members.

That prompted officers to deploy a K9 on the suspect, who stabbed the dog and was later shot by officers, police said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he died. It was not immediately named. The knife he was carrying was recovered at the scene.

The K9 underwent emergency surgery and a veterinary hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office is investigating, which is the protocol in shootings with officers involved.