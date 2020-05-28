"Shocked and Horrified,quot;: Governor Walz Calls for Thorough Investigation of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML753c0d68657b5593606f404fba71b16313%

– Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is calling for a fair and thorough investigation into the death of George Floyd.

On Wednesday afternoon, Walz made his first public appearance since Floyd's death, saying he was "shocked and horrified,quot; by the video of Floyd's death.

"Very clear to anyone that what happened to George Floyd is wrong," said Walz. "The lack of humanity in the video made me physically ill and is even more difficult to understand."

Walz says he is pleased to see police officers fired quickly and says he appreciates both the state and federal government investigations.

"To all those who are suffering, to those who are angry, to those who are afraid, I not only see them, I listen to them and I support them," says Walz. – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 27, 2020

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also made comments at the press conference, saying the investigations have already started and asked anyone with information to come forward.

MN Attorney General Keith Ellison @AGEllison on George Floyd: The state and federal investigation has begun, ask people with information to come forward: "I will be, and my office will be, a force of transparency, accountability and justice." – Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) May 27, 2020

Floyd, 46, died Monday night after being pinned to the ground while handcuffed with an officer's knee to his neck. Floyd's death, which was captured on video, has sparked national attention and protests, some peaceful, some violent, in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also urged Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the officer who arrested him for Floyd's death.

Walz addressed Floyd's death during a daily COVID-19 briefing with state health officials.

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Floyd family.