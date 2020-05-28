SF presents reopening plan for meals, shopping, sporting events; Extends health order indefinitely – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLb5433a510e2f432be4bbe01292988b9d11%

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco Mayor London Breed outlined Thursday's steps to reopen more of the city's businesses and allow for additional activities in the coming weeks, such as cookouts, indoor shopping, and sporting events. , while expanding the city's modified health order indefinitely.

In addition, public health officials have also announced a new mandate that requires people to cover their faces in most situations when they are out of the house. Anyone within 30 feet of someone who is not at home will have to use one, including people who exercise

The second phase of the reopening of the San Francisco companies has been divided into three groups, 2A, 2B and 2C. Under Phase 2A, businesses like childcare, open-air botanical gardens, and museums would be allowed beginning June 1. Outdoor sidewalk sales services are already allowed from May 18 in the city. Phases 2B and 2C would expand the types of businesses and activities allowed.

Breed said the additional relaxed rules for Phase 2B will take effect on June 15 to allow restaurants to offer outdoor dining, retail businesses to offer in-store purchases with modifications, and outdoor activities including summer camps and exercise classes, and professional sports games with No Spectators. Starting June 15, private domestic services and religious services would also be allowed.

Additional activities and businesses such as hairdressers and beauty salons were scheduled to reopen in mid-July, while nail salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bars were due to open in mid-August on a phased approach. Breed said the San Francisco reopening plan is aligned with California State guidelines and is based on a San Francisco-specific risk model to control the spread of COVID-19.

Breed said that while the timeline for reopening is good news, people are still urged to stay home as long as possible, as the city-site refugee order is still in effect.

“The health order for home stay extends indefinitely. So this plan is being implemented, but we are still asking people to stay home if possible, "said Breed.

The San Francisco reopening timeline will only allow for the reopening of businesses and activities that are permitted under state guidelines.

Phase 2A – June 1S t

Child care

Botanical Gardens

Open-air museums and historical sites

Outdoor sidewalk retail for minimal contact services (shoe repair, dog care, etc.)

Phase 2B – June 15th

Indoor Retail Wholesaler

Outdoor dining room

Summer camps

Private indoor domestic services

Religious services and ceremonies.

Outdoor exercise classes.

Professional sports games, tournaments and other entertainment venues without spectators.

Non-emergency medical appointments

Phase 2C – July 13th

Interior dining room with modifications.

Hairdressers and hairdressers

Real estate open houses (by appointment only)

Phase 3 – Mid August – to be determined, there will be more than one subphase

Schools with modifications

Bars

Other personal services (nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors)

Gyms and gyms

Children's parks

Swimming pools

Inland museums

Phase 4 – Date to be determined

Concert halls

Live audience sports and performances

Nightclubs

Festivals

All hotels and leisure and tourism accommodation.

Mayor Breed noted that the guide and dates provided were subject to change if conditions required the city to withdraw, and the plan to reopen requires residents to wear face covers on most occasions. Other health and safety requirements, such as social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, will remain in effect.

“I just want to make it clear, again, that this is just a guide. This is a goal that I have, of course, to get there. The only way to get there is through your cooperation. And as a result of more people moving around and contacting each other in this capacity, it requires us to be a little bit stricter with face coverage, ”Breed said. "So what we ask people to do in our new face-covering requirement is when you're outside and, for example, you're enjoying the park, if you're within 30 feet of someone else, you should wear a cover-up face, ”Breed explained.

Breed asked residents to be aware of each other, but also to have some restraint in their interactions with each other because of the masks.

"Think of it in a way that it's not just about protecting yourself; it's about protecting other people. So we want more people who are outdoors to wear face covers in addition to some of the requirements we had before," Breed said. "And again, I want to go back to a comment I've made over and over. If you're not the police, don't act like the police. Because the last thing we want to see is that people take on other people and believe what it could turn into a violent situation. "

"San Francisco's early and aggressive actions were key to our success in fighting the coronavirus," said Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health in a prepared statement. “As we move forward to reopen, it will continue to prioritize community health will be essential. Every Franciscan saint can and should help if we are to arrive at better times ahead. That means covering your face, keeping your social distance, and getting tested if you have any symptoms. These actions have saved lives and will be more important than ever as we begin to move around the city again. ”

San Francisco and five neighboring northern California counties have led the way in curbing the spread of the virus, initiating the first home shelter order in the US. USA Even before the California Governor took action.

Thursday's announcement indicates counties are taking different paths as they balance the need for people to return to work while the virus is still lurking. San Francisco has reported more than 2,400 positive cases of coronavirus infections and 40 deaths.

