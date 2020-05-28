Sequel to the TV series Leigh Whannell's science fiction film in works – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML69f261ac21c84d83f58304a95ec8457713%

EXCLUSIVE: Leigh Whannell's Blumhouse 2018 Science Fiction Thriller Enhance is receiving a follow-up to the television series.

The series is co-created and produced by Whannell and Tim Walsh (Treadstone) that serves as a showrunner. Whannell, coming out of writing and directing Blumhouse & # 39; s The invisible man, is configured to lead. Blumhouse Television and UCP are collaborating on the adaptation, which has opened a writers' room.

Enhance The series picks up a few years after the events of the film and expands the universe with an evolved version of STEM and a new host, envisioning a world in which the government reuses STEM to help curb criminal activity.

In the writer's room, which is to tell stories and write scripts for UpgradIn the first season, Whannell and Walsh team up with writers and producers Krystal Ziv Houghton and James Roland, who directed the second season of the Blumhouse TV horror series USA Network. The purge, also a branch of a Blumhouse movie title.

Jason Blum and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones of Automatik (Gretel and Hansel, Honey boy) executive product Enhance alongside Whannell and Walsh. The series is a co-production between Blumhouse Television and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, under Blumhouse's 10-year contract with NBCUniversal.

The film, which Whannell wrote and directed, starred Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel, and Harrison Gilbertson. In it, after his wife is killed during a brutal assault that also paralyzes him, a billionaire inventor approaches Gray Trace (Marshall-Green) with an experimental cure in the form of a computer chip implant called STEM. The implant provides its host with higher physical capabilities, allowing Gray to take revenge on those responsible for his wife's death. The film was produced for $ 5 million and grossed over $ 16 million at the worldwide box office. He also received the 2018 SXSW Audience Award.

the Enhance The series marks Whannell's television debut and the first project to come out of the first film and television deal he signed with Blumhouse earlier this year after a 10-year partnership that had produced seven shows, most recently The invisible man. The box office hit, starring Elisabeth Moss, grossed more than $ 122 million worldwide with a 91% rating from Rotten Tomatoes. Other successful film collaborations between Whannell and Blumhouse include the Insidious franchise.

Whannell previously wrote the first three Mountain range movies, co-creating the lucrative horror franchise with director James Wan. He is represented by CAA and Myman, Greenspan, Fox, Rosenberg, Mobasser, Younger & Light.

Walsh, who served as co-executive producer in the U.S. Treadstone and Shooter and NBC Chicago P.D., is represented by Paradigm, Pacific View Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

Blumhouse Television and UCP also co-produced the USA Network The purge series as well as upcoming docuseries A desert of error for FX.