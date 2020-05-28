Seed & Spark Launches Online Festival Platform With NewFilmmakers LA, Cineola, and Big Read – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML356ea406762b511c2b5b77093c49174513%

As virtual festivals become more important and central until in-person parties return, Seed & Spark has launched its new online screening platform starting June 5 with virtual events NewFilmmakers LA, Cineola and Big Read: Our Stories, Our Lives.

In response to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Seed & Spark built the online detection platform for entertainment, the arts to connect the cultural community. With its existing broadcast technology and reputation in the independent space, the platform supports time-based events with projections of tickets, shorts and series programs, as well as live questions and answers. As Up News Info previously reported, Seed & Spark put together a list of celebrities who have signed up to submit questions and answers.

"We are delighted to launch our online assessment platform to drive events for organizations that also care deeply about the survival and well-being of the creative ecosystem," said Emily Best, founder and CEO of Seed & Spark. “Participating in online festivals is critical to our collective cultural health: filmmakers, arts organizations, cultural curators, and audiences in communities large and small. The three festivals kicking off this launch with us are a perfect example of the true diversity of programming perspectives we need to make creators' work really move culture forward. "

The Seed & Spark-led Film Festival's commitment to survival has been made by more than 248 arts organizations, including 199 film festivals since it launched in March.

The NewFilmmakers LA Monthly Film Festival will have its first all-digital festival from June 5-7 with presentations from InFocus: Female Cinema, InFocus: Asian Cinema and other official selections from the monthly March and April 2020 festivals postponed due to the pandemic . The event includes questions and answers submitted by Academy Award nominated writer Emily V Gordon (The great sick) and CNN contributor and author Jeff Yang.

The annual Cineola festival is scheduled from June 6 to 12 and will feature a short block discussion with a special introduction to Jurassic world director Colin Trevorrow. Co-hosted by the Bay Area Video Coalition, proceeds from the online festival will benefit San Francisco locals, The Roxie and Artists & # 39; Television Access, as well as CARECEN SF, a nonprofit family-supporting family Latinas, immigrants and low-income in the San Francisco Bay Area.

And last but not least, Big Read: Our Stories, Our Lives will feature short films created by LGBTQIA storytellers on June 6. Organized by the California LGBT Arts Alliance and supported by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, Big Read is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts in association with Arts Midwest. The lineup will include film screenings and readings from a collection of poems by Stephanie (formerly Stephen) Burt. These will be available for free with registration.

All projections can be viewed on any device connected to the Internet. Visit each festival to see the full lineups.