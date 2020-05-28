See the sweetest moments of YouTuber Myka Stauffer with your adopted son

This summer, Myka StaufferThe family may look a little different.

%MINIFYHTML4829d4dc5b2cbfa6d47f7312c015c52212% %MINIFYHTML4829d4dc5b2cbfa6d47f7312c015c52212%

Earlier this week, YouTube personality and her husband James Stauffer shared with followers that their adoptive child Huxley you are no longer living with them. Known as "relocation," the couple tried to hold back tears as they explained their decision to place the boy in a new home that was better suited to his medical needs.

According to Myka, her son was "deeply retarded in development." In addition to a brain cyst and brain tumor, Huxley was diagnosed with a Level 3 Autism Spectrum Disorder after returning to the states.

"There is not an ounce of our body that does not want Huxley with all of our being. There was not a minute that I did not try harder," Myka said in the video. "Do I feel like a failure as a mother? 500 percent. So when we get insidious and hurtful comments, it really makes things worse."

Fortunately, Myka and James said Huxley is now with his "family forever,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML4829d4dc5b2cbfa6d47f7312c015c52213%