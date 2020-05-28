Season 2 "Umbrella Academy,quot; character posters are finally here

Netflix clearly knows how difficult it is for fans to wait The umbrella academy to return on July 31 …

So they have released official Season 2 posters via Twitter to keep us happy! Here are the character posters, which were posted in THIS order:

We're not sure why Netflix released the photos in this specific order, but fans already have a few guesses:

@hcqreeves @UmbrellaAcad It could be the original promotional image in a counterclockwise direction as they are going back in time, imagine the ghost Ben alongside Klaus. Your position in the order of your numbers = 643-1275

Excited for season 2? What do you think will happen to him? Let us know in the comments!

