Scottsdale Mayor calls Floyd Mayweather's party at the club amid a 'disturbing' pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLd036df92f4d1ff64ec1f78925bebf01013%

Instagram

Boxing legend and his party buddies infuriate Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane after they broke the rules of social estrangement by partying at the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale.

Up News Info – Floyd Mayweather, Jr. It has fueled the fury of Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane after images of the former professional boxer partying at the International Boutique Nightclub in Old Town Scottsdale appeared this week. The retired athlete and a group of partygoers huddled at the Arizona club on Saturday, May 23, breaking social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTMLd036df92f4d1ff64ec1f78925bebf01014% %MINIFYHTMLd036df92f4d1ff64ec1f78925bebf01014%

When asked to respond to the situation, Lane calls the images of the party "disturbing." He tells TMZ without mentioning Mayweather by name: "The pictures of Old Town Scottsdale this weekend are disturbing and frankly show a real lack of common sense and civic responsibility."

The Scottsdale mayor is also angry at the nightclub owner, saying, "Companies and their sponsors must realize that each of us individually plays an absolute role in our own personal hygiene, distancing and health courtesies, and each one of us also plays an important role in the health of our city, both physically and financially. "

"This disease spreads from person to person, and personal actions determine whether public health guidance is effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19," emphasizes the need for an individual to discipline himself by following protocols.

%MINIFYHTMLd036df92f4d1ff64ec1f78925bebf01015%

"We were successful together in preventing our medical services from becoming overwhelmed. It was a costly endeavor; many companies and individuals paid a tremendous cost for the success we have had to date," adds Lane. "It is imperative that all companies follow the governor's executive orders; to ignore them is to risk a faster spread of this disease and further harm to our physical and economic well-being."

He continues in his lengthy statement: "By responding to reports of noncompliance with the governor's orders and public health guidelines, we educate companies and ask for their cooperation first. I personally approach the companies that showed up over the weekend. Past to be open with large crowds, so that you can discuss with them the importance of our continued progress. If we choose to respect each other as part of a community effort, we will bring back the city and the country. "

"There are other steps that can be used under state and municipal emergency declarations if necessary; we take these matters very seriously," he reminds citizens. "Now more than ever we need people and businesses to do the right thing. Stay home if you are sick or have any symptoms of illness; wash or disinfect your hands frequently; stay six feet away from others whenever possible and cover yourself nose and mouth when you can't keep your distance. "

Mayweather has not responded to criticism directed at him for ignoring the COVID-19 guidelines.