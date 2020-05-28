Scott Disick retires alone after Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick has been seen for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.

the Flip it like Disick The star was photographed in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of their separation emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home,quot; shirt from his clothing company Talentless.

ME! The news confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, left him after about three years of dating.

"Technically they are 'divided', but Sofia has been in contact with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the status of the relationship of the duo.

The source added that "there was no fight or something bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her thing,quot; while Scott "takes care of his health."

As fans will remember, Scott entered rehab in early May to address "past trauma,quot; of his parents' death. However, he retired after about a week at the Colorado facility for privacy concerns.