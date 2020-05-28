Scott Disick retires alone after Sofia Richie Split

Scott Disick has been seen for the first time since his breakup with Sofia Richie.
the Flip it like Disick The star was photographed in Calabasas, California, on Wednesday, May 27, just as news of their separation emerged. In the photos, Scott can be seen wearing a "Stay Home,quot; shirt from his clothing company Talentless.
ME! The news confirmed this week that Scott, 37, and Sofia, 21, left him after about three years of dating.
"Technically they are 'divided', but Sofia has been in contact with Scott," a source shared with E! News of the status of the relationship of the duo.
The source added that "there was no fight or something bad that happened between them," and that Sofia simply wants to "do her thing,quot; while Scott "takes care of his health."
As fans will remember, Scott entered rehab in early May to address "past trauma,quot; of his parents' death. However, he retired after about a week at the Colorado facility for privacy concerns.
"Sofia believes that Scott has a lot on his plate at the moment and believes that it is better that they are separated so that he can concentrate on himself," the source told E! News. "She is just taking care of him and his best interest and it was mainly her decision that they split up."
The source also shared: "Sofia has spent time with her family and has taken most of her things out of Scott's house."
IXOLA / BACKGRID
Despite the split, there seems to be hope for a reunion between Scott and Sofia, as the source shared with E! News that "they are very likely to reconcile,quot; in the near future.
The news of the breakup came after Scott, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, celebrated his 37th birthday with the Kardashian family. Before the birthday party, Scott enjoyed a smaller celebration with Kourtney and her children. Mason Disick10 Penelope Disick, 7 and Reick Disick, 5, in Utah during Memorial Day weekend.
"Scott went with Kourtney and the children to Amangiri to celebrate their birthday and enjoy the holiday weekend," a source told E! News. "He is doing much better and is focused on healing. He has talked to some therapists who are helping him overcome his difficulties and navigate his next moves."
