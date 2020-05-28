Scott Disick and Sofia Richie separated due to the tensions caused by the quarantine!

%MINIFYHTML115e8fdfd112f959c4c5c0ed2baf675913%

Amid reports that Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have ended, an internal report claims to know what led to their separation, even though it seemed like they were doing really well! Apparently, the quarantine was what affected their romance the most!

Supposedly, the couple would have a lot of "petty,quot; disagreements, so they decided to take a break instead of continuing to fight during this blockade.

At this point, there have been countless reports and rumors about his alleged breakup, but neither the founder of Talentless nor the model has addressed it.

However, a source tells HollywoodLife that "it is an open secret that they are on a break." There is only a certain amount a person can take and Sofia reached multiple turning points throughout her time with Scott that made things worse. They have always found their way back to each other, but for now, things are difficult to say the least. "

The two were quarantined together, but since Scott left rehab, they haven't been in each other's company!

Also, it seems like Sofia is really taking the break seriously, as she couldn't even wish Scott a happy birthday, which only added to the public's suspicions that they are no longer together.

The source also mentioned that the two often disagree about the role of the 21-year-old model in Scott's life.

Apparently, ‘She never wanted to appear to be riding her skirts and celebrities with her connection to the Kardashians, and she never wanted to be on the show. She wanted to be her own person and that was a constant discussion between the two about how to navigate everything. As much as she loves her children, Sofia is not in a place to act as a stepmother right now, and that only added more stress. "



