Savannah Chrisley says Niece is taught to be cautious with the police

Savannah Chrisley is revealing honest "conversations,quot; about his race with his father Todd Chrisley and his niece Chloe.

The reality star writes in an Instagram post that many of her followers have wondered why she hasn't "tackled,quot; the murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of four white police officers, as many other celebrities have done. But the 22-year-old says that, contrary to popular opinion, she does not remain silent because she is a "privileged white girl."

"YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM," Savannah insists.

He adds that he is still trying to "process,quot; the events taking place across the country, as well as the implications it has for his niece Chloe, whose parents are her guardians. "My dad and I sat down and had a long conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared about Chloe's future," explains the 22-year-old. "We live in a world where we have to teach her to be EXTREMELY cautious with cops because of the color of her skin … she HAS TO STOP!"