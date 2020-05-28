Savannah Chrisley says Niece is taught to be cautious with the police

Savannah Chrisley / Instagram
Savannah Chrisley is revealing honest "conversations,quot; about his race with his father Todd Chrisley and his niece Chloe.
The reality star writes in an Instagram post that many of her followers have wondered why she hasn't "tackled,quot; the murder of George Floyd, a black man, at the hands of four white police officers, as many other celebrities have done. But the 22-year-old says that, contrary to popular opinion, she does not remain silent because she is a "privileged white girl."
"YOU HAVE NO IDEA WHO I AM," Savannah insists.
He adds that he is still trying to "process,quot; the events taking place across the country, as well as the implications it has for his niece Chloe, whose parents are her guardians. "My dad and I sat down and had a long conversation about it and we were heartbroken and scared about Chloe's future," explains the 22-year-old. "We live in a world where we have to teach her to be EXTREMELY cautious with cops because of the color of her skin … she HAS TO STOP!"
As for why she decided to remain silent about the murder of George Floyd, Savannah says she was "struggling with it." However, her decision not to speak is not a reflection of her beliefs about it. Savannah promises, "I ALWAYS have and will always stand up for what is right … I think something good will come through this pain we all feel together. George Floyd will be remembered forever."
the Chrisley knows best star joins Justin Bieber, Lebron James and more celebrities who have expressed outrage at the Floyd murder and the decision to fire the police officers involved, rather than press charges. "Being black in the United States should not be a death sentence," said the mayor of Minneapolis. Jacob Frey He said in a tweeted statement Tuesday. "For five minutes, we saw a white officer press his knee against a black man's neck. Five minutes."
Since then, protests have erupted in the United States, resulting in the arrest of many protesters. However, celebrities Steve Carell, Seth Rogen and more are donating to cover bail costs for those in Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the FBI is investigating Floyd's death and Floyd's family is calling for murder charges to be brought against those involved.
%MINIFYHTMLac98d26d41faedfc3ca851677aaae87116%%MINIFYHTMLac98d26d41faedfc3ca851677aaae87117%