Sarah Michelle Gellar shares a hilarious "thirst trap,quot;, and it's not what you think!

Sarah Michelle Gellar turned to social media to "catch the thirst,quot; for her many fans, but it turns out it wasn't what you'd normally see under that theme! It usually means sharing a sexy video or photo, meant to make people 'thirsty', but the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress is known for her human, so she took that term on a totally different hilarious direction!

Gellar shared on his Twitter a scene from the popular television series, in which his character, Buffy, can be seen swallowing the milk carton of his demon partner!

So is! She took the meaning of the popular slang very literally and her followers were very funny!

In the caption, you recognized the nonsense of your post, writing that: ‘This is what all the cool guys have been posting on Instagram, right? #ThirstTrap #tbt ".

In the comments section, a fan mentioned Kathy's character, sharing that ‘I just watched that episode a week ago! The evil Kathy. "

Of course, they were referring to Buffy's college roommate Kathy Newman, who was also a 3000-year-old demon.

In this season 4 episode, Buffy had just moved into her college dorm and was not happy with her roommate as Kathy continually criticized her for every move.

In response to that, Buffy begins to be evil and spoiled, the milk scene is one of the cases in which she is acting.

After all, the milk belonged to Kathy and Buffy also wanted to get under her skin.

Here are more comments from funny fans: "It's timeshare11,quot; / "Yes, it's true, is Katy (sic) still angry that you stole the milk?"

Sarah has been a constant source of entertainment on her social media during this quarantine, often referencing the iconic show she was on and even teasing the bangs her character would sport, comparing it to all the failed haircuts people have been on. trying during shutdown!



