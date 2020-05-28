Sarah Jessica Parker says she and Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy are open to a sequel to "Hocus Pocus,quot;

Sistahs, can we finally make this sequel?
Needless to say, Hocus Pocus It's not just a Halloween classic, it's an absolute classic from the 90s.
And even though the film is almost 30 years old, it has transcended generations and the fan base has only grown over the decades.
Of course, over the years, fans have wanted a sequel to the cult classic.
Well, in an interview today with Bruce Bozzi about SiriusXM Quarantined with BruceSarah Jessica Parker confirmed that yes, she, Bette, Kathy Najimy and she are on board a sequel.
When asked if she thinks there will ever be a sequel, Sarah Jessica said that the three stars in the film are really open:
I think it's something that Bette, Kathy and I are very hospitable to the idea.
She went on to say that while at different times in the past everyone had said yes, this time it was different as all three take the sequel seriously and expressed it to "the right people,quot;:
And I think for a long time people talked about it as if people were moving forward in a real way, but we didn't know it. But I think now, we have reached the point where we publicly agree on the right people, "yes, it would be a very, very fun idea," so we'll see what the future holds for us.
Now it is important to note that there is a Hocus Pocus sequel to the works for Disney +, but not much is known about it. And, from the sound of this interview, it may not be a direct sequel to the movie, as it appears that the original cast is not involved in it.
All I can say is: Hopefully someone at Disney is working to get a suitable sequel for us, because we are not settling for anything less than the three Sanderson sisters!
Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!