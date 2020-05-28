Sarah Jessica Parker just released a big tease on Hocus Pocus

Ladies and gentlemen, don't lose hope in a Hocus Pocus continuation.
We know it's been a couple of months since we heard anything about the next movie, other than the fact that Adam Shankman has fully agreed to lead the project.
But in a new interview on SiriusXM & # 39; s Radio andy, Sarah Jessica Parker has an update on the sequel worth listening to.
"I think it's something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and I'm very hospitable to the idea, "she shared in a mockery for Friday's next episode of Quarantined with Bruce. "I think for a long time, people talked about it as if people were moving forward in a real way, but we didn't know it."
She continued: "We have publicly accepted the right people, yes, it would be a very fun idea, so we will see what the future holds for us."
Since its launch in 1993, Hocus Pocus It continues to delight old and new viewers alike.
Directed by Kenny OrtegaThe original film told the story of a curious young man who moves to Salem, where he struggles to fit in before waking up to a trio of devilish witches who were executed in the 17th century.
What came next was a Disney classic that has delighted fans for decades.
"The outpouring of love from Hocus-ites has been amazing. The creativity of their costumes, posters, artwork, t-shirts, statues, TV photos, photos, compliments, and online quotes from the Sanderson sisters has exploded social media. and I want them to. Know … We see and appreciate it all, "Bette previously shared with . "When you shoot a movie, you never know the impact … Whether it will be a success or a failure, and … with this … we will hear them loud and clear!"
She continued, "A sequel is entirely in the hands of The Disney Company, and it will be exciting to see what happens!"
