Sarah Jessica Parker just released a big tease on Hocus Pocus

Ladies and gentlemen, don't lose hope in a Hocus Pocus continuation.

We know it's been a couple of months since we heard anything about the next movie, other than the fact that Adam Shankman has fully agreed to lead the project.

But in a new interview on SiriusXM & # 39; s Radio andy, Sarah Jessica Parker has an update on the sequel worth listening to.

"I think it's something Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and I'm very hospitable to the idea, "she shared in a mockery for Friday's next episode of Quarantined with Bruce. "I think for a long time, people talked about it as if people were moving forward in a real way, but we didn't know it."

She continued: "We have publicly accepted the right people, yes, it would be a very fun idea, so we will see what the future holds for us."