Sales Agent, Distributor and Producer was 83 years old – Up News Info

Bill Gavin, a former Goldcrest executive and general manager of Australia's Hoyts theaters, died at the age of 83 at his home in Auckland, New Zealand, after a brief illness.

Gavin moved to the UK in the early 1960s after obtaining a contract to cover the then-successful New Zealand Formula One drivers, and then wrote a biography of British driver Jim Clark. Initially in the music business, he established GTO Films to promote glam rock acts, then the company expanded into distribution and worked on the UK launch of the Weir classic. Picnic On the hanging rock and the original version of Swept.

In 1978 he moved to Australia to become general manager of Theaters Hoyts and spearheaded the company's entry into distribution. Its down under success distributing the first Muppet movie He caught the attention of Lew Grade, who invited him to join the ITC Films sales team in London. Among the films he managed were Dark Glass, Sophie's Pick, at Golden Pond and Pick up the Titanic.

Related story Goldcrest Boards India Eisley Thriller & # 39; Look the other way & # 39; by Assaf Bernstein – Cannes

In the early 1980s, he formed the London-based sales company Gavin Film, but put this on hold to join Goldcrest Films as director of distribution and marketing. He was given a seat on the board and traveled the world selling Goldcrest movies, including Gandhi, local hero and The death camps.

Gavin re-established Gavin Film in 1984 and was dedicated to preselling and financing a large number of mostly British independent films. Among these were Alex Cox's Sid and NancyPeter Greenaway Belly of an architect, Stephen Frears " Sammy and rosie gets laid and Prick your ears Bill Douglas " Comrades and Bob Swaim Half Moon Street. Gavin also worked on the Dennis Hopper thriller The hot spot Terry Jones " Personal services, Mike Figgis & # 39; debut debut Sstormy monday, and Whit Stillman's Metropolitan.

After returning to New Zealand in the 1990s, Bill became involved in local production, including Once they were warriors continuation What about a broken heart? He spent two years as Head of Features at South Pacific Pictures and in this role he was instrumental in increasing European funding and presale for director Niki Caro. Whale rider.

Over the past decade, Bill has been a mentor and friend to many New Zealand filmmakers and maintained his extensive network of international connections and relationships, according to a source close to the matter.