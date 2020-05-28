Saint West and Reign Disick are too cute in this photo Kim Kardashian shared

%MINIFYHTML1e138e0528bbcd137fd6f031e86ada1811%

Kim Kardashian has shared the most adorable image of her 4-year-old son Saint West and her 5-year-old cousin Reign Disick. The photo appears when the Kardashians and Jenners are under intense scrutiny for what for many people is a challenge to orders of social distancing. . The Kardashians and Jenners seemed to be staying away from each other and various milestones came and went while the family was in quarantine. Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson celebrated her second birthday without a big party, Easter came and went, and even Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday while separated from loved ones.

Now, almost a month later, and it seems like the kids are spending time together, just like their parents. Scott Disick celebrated his birthday in Utah with Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kris Jenner, and Khloe along with the kids and people are furious. The photos and videos of Chicago West playing True Thompson have appeared alongside the post by Kim de Saint West and Reign Disick and while people have questions about whether the family is breaking the rules, they cannot deny that Scott and Reign are just adorable .

Kim shared the following title along with the image.

"OMG, I can't handle these two."

The photo showed the cousins ​​with their faces cupped in their hands smiling at the camera. One thing about the next generation of KarJenner kids: everyone has a best friend in the family!

You can check out the sweet photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 172.5 million Instagram followers below.

Kourtney Kardashian's co-parents, Reign with Scott Disick, and many people have questions about whether the two could get back together now that he is rumored to have parted ways with Sophia Richie.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have four children together, and reports have circulated suggesting the two have marriage problems and may be on the verge of separation. Neither Kim nor Kanye have confirmed or addressed the reports, and the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Charisse Van Horn is a freelance writer from Tampa Bay. He likes to write about celebrities, entertainment, and fashion. Any reproduction of this article outside of Celebrity Insider will encounter legal action on the part of the writer.



