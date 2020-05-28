Sabers star Jack Eichel admits he's frustrated at missing seasons

%MINIFYHTML2910c8cf97c67a999526bd48dd2bb72213%

With the Buffalo Sabers playoff drought reaching its ninth season, team captain Jack Eichel is making his frustrations clear.

Eichel, 23, has missed the playoffs in each of his five NHL seasons, starting with his 2015-16 rookie year. The drought continues despite the striker's steady statistical improvement, which ended this season with 78 points (36 goals, 42 assists) in just 68 games.

In a conference call with journalists on Wednesday, he made it clear that he is unhappy with the team's continued struggles.

"Listen, I'm sick of losing and I'm sick and frustrated," he said. "It's definitely not an easy pill to swallow right now. It's been a tough couple of months, it's been a tough five years where things have gone."

The Sabers thought Eichel would help turn his fortune around when he was selected second in the 2015 NHL Draft. His current playoff drought is more than double the next longest active streak, four years for the Detroit Red Wings. That lack of success has clearly begun to affect Eichel.

"I am a competitor," he said. "I want to win every time I go out on the ice. I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season … I would be lying if I said I'm not getting frustrated with the way things are going." "

Eichel, however, also believes the team made progress this season despite finishing with a record of 30-31-8. It was the seventh consecutive losing season in the franchise.

"I think we took a step this year," he said. "I will say that it has been a pleasure working with (Sabers coach) Ralph (Krueger) and that he does a lot for our group every day. There are difficult times and he does an amazing job bringing us back and narrowing our focus and getting back to where we need to be mentally. The few times I've spoken to him during this quarantine (COVID-19), he's been good. But yeah, I'm definitely not in the best place with the last moment he was and he's definitely worn on me. "

While the NHL, minus the Sabers and six other teams, is moving forward with a modified 24-team playoff format, Eichel says he's already started preparing for next season, which he hopes will not be another one lost in Buffalo.