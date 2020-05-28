Saban Lands Alicia Silverstone Wedding Comedy "The Groom's Sister" – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLfc6deaf1db2385c883b1c0824ba95e7013%

Saban Films has confirmed the request for North American distribution rights to Sister of the Groom, the Premiere Entertainment Group wedding comedy starring Alicia Silverstone. Amy Miller Gross wrote and directed the photo, which follows a woman (Silverstone) trying to stop her brother's marriage to a much younger French woman during her wedding weekend in the Hamptons.

Additional cast includes Tom Everett Scott (who co-starred with Silverstone in 2017 Diary of a weakling child: the long journey) Jake Hoffman, Mathilde Ollivier Charlie Bewley, Noah Silver, Mark Blum, Julie Engelbrecht, and Ronald Guttman.

Miller Gross produced through Mandorla Productions alongside Andrew Carlberg and Tim Harms. Silverstone served as executive producer and Justin Scutieri co-produced.

Jonathan Saba negotiated the deal for Saban along with Elias Axume and Devin Carter of Premiere on behalf of the filmmakers. Premiere handled worldwide sales.

Upcoming releases on the Saban board include Nicol Paone Friendship with Malin Akerman, Christine Taylor, Jane Seymour, Kat Dennings and Chelsea Peretti, John Suits & # 39; Breach starring Bruce Willis, and Turn starring Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.