Ryan Murphy expressed admiration for the late playwright Larry Kramer in Moving Tribute

Hours after the death of the playwright & # 39; The Normal Heart & # 39; was announced, the creator of & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; He describes him as & # 39; perhaps the greatest and most important gay activist of all time & # 39 ;.

Ryan Murphy has shared an emotional tribute to the playwright "The Normal Heart" Larry kramercalling him "perhaps the greatest and most important gay activist of all time".

The writer / director, whose hit Netflix series "Hollywood"Reimagines the Golden Age of Tinseltown as one in which gay people can openly express their homosexuality, they brought the writer's most famous work."The normal heart"To the US network HBO in 2014, and in a long Instagram post on Wednesday (May 27), hours after Kramer's death was announced, Murphy was thrilled with his" wonderful first meeting "with the writer.

He recalled meeting with Kramer to apply for "The Normal Heart" television rights, and was surprised by his request for $ 1 million (£ 813,000).

"I said, 'That's a lot of money for a low-budget movie!' He paused and said 'It's what I'm worth'," Murphy wrote, revealing that he paid. "I'm so glad I did. Larry knew the value of his work, his life, the lives of all gay people, and his stubborn fundamental belief in equality for all made him perhaps the greatest and most important gay activist of all. the times. His Fight against the government, discrimination, prejudice and the big pharmaceutical industry helped save millions of lives. "

"His fight changed the health system as we know it", the "Joy"The creator continued." I admired him above all others. He deserved the Medal of Freedom. I loved working with him, his passion. Eventually I even came to love our fights. "

Murphy shared that Kramer "cried" when he first saw the television version of "The Normal Heart," which featured Julia Roberts, Mark Ruffalo and Jim Parsons, revealing that the playwright said, "All my friends, my entire generation, left … and it's fucking unfair that it didn't have to happen."

Ryan wrapped up his emotional comments by noting that the friends were "still up" to the end, and hoped to return to work together on the new Broadway versions of "The Normal Heart" and its derivative work "The Destiny of Me."

Other stars who posted tributes on Wednesday included Elton JohnRuffalo Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mia Farrow, Rob reiner, Olivia Wilde, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chely Wright and transgender "Attitude"writer / director Janet Mock.