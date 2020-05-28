Rush hour is back in North Texas as you venture further during the pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With most North Texas businesses open in some way, more people are venturing out of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the clearest signs of that, the afternoon rush hour is back.

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows that the number of cars on the road began to decrease significantly in mid-March, the week that Dallas and Tarrant counties ordered restaurants to close their restaurants.

Traffic decreased 23% in the Dallas area and 22% in Fort Worth.

Traffic declined further the following week (34% and 37% respectively) as local orders to stay home took effect.

Two days after Governor Greg Abbott ordered the closure of nonessential businesses, traffic dropped to a low level across the state.

It fell 55% that weekend.

But it has been creeping slowly ever since.

The latest data shows that in the first week of May, Dallas traffic was down 19% from what it would normally be.

Up News Info 11 spoke to Fuel City Vice President Erik Kotanchik, who said that drivers are buying about 85% of the amount of gasoline they had before the pandemic.

